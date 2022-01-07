City showdown goes No. 5 Pius X's way as Adison Markowski fills sister's void in win over No. 6 Southwest

Basketball without Alexis Markowski for the Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team took another step forward on Friday with the Thunderbolts winning a showdown between the top two girls basketball teams in the city.

The Class A fifth-ranked Thunderbolts led from start to finish in a 49-42 victory at No. 6 Lincoln Southwest.

That gave the Bolts (8-2) another big win after beating Fremont earlier in the season.

Last season the Thunderbolts were undefeated state champions, with a lot of the offense coming from Markowski, who now plays for Nebraska.

On Friday, the Bolts were led by Adison Markowski, a junior guard and Alexis’ sister. She scored 17 points, just under her season high.

“I think a lot of people underestimated us coming in to the season,” Adison Markowski said. “But right at the beginning of the season we proved ourselves by winning. We came out and beat Fremont in a double-overtime game. That really shocked people.”

Charlee Hagedorn added 10 points for the Bolts on Friday, and Madelyn Navrkal had eight.

The Bolts are having to win games differently this season, but they’re still winning.