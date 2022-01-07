City showdown goes No. 5 Pius X's way as Adison Markowski fills sister's void in win over No. 6 Southwest

Basketball without Alexis Markowski for the Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team took another step forward on Friday with the Thunderbolts winning a showdown between the top two girls basketball teams in the city.
The Class A fifth-ranked Thunderbolts led from start to finish in a 49-42 victory at No. 6 Lincoln Southwest.
That gave the Bolts (8-2) another big win after beating Fremont earlier in the season.
Last season the Thunderbolts were undefeated state champions, with a lot of the offense coming from Markowski, who now plays for Nebraska.
On Friday, the Bolts were led by Adison Markowski, a junior guard and Alexis’ sister. She scored 17 points, just under her season high.
“I think a lot of people underestimated us coming in to the season,” Adison Markowski said. “But right at the beginning of the season we proved ourselves by winning. We came out and beat Fremont in a double-overtime game. That really shocked people.”
Charlee Hagedorn added 10 points for the Bolts on Friday, and Madelyn Navrkal had eight.
The Bolts are having to win games differently this season, but they’re still winning.
“We’re a little deeper, and a little more guard-oriented,” said Pius X coach Ryan Psota. “We’re a lot more balanced offensively. We can’t just rely on throwing the ball into the post to score, so we have to do more cutting and screening and back cutting and things like that. We’re a work in progress. These kids compete and know how to win, so we’re doing what we can to get there.”
Southwest (7-2) was missing two key players due to injury
Kennadi Williams led Southwest with 17 points. After the Bolts led 22-13 in the second quarter, Williams’ steals on defense sparked a comeback that got the Silver Hawks’ deficit to 24-22.
To start the fourth quarter, Southwest was again in striking distance before Markowski scored two more times on drives to the basket as part of an 8-0 run.
“(Markowski) had a good game,” Psota said. “She is trying to establish being our leader and do more with the ball in her hand. She got some mismatches down in the post and got by some kids and made some layups. She’s growing as a basketball player and demanding the basketball.”
Pius X was relieved to win a big city game.
“We knew it was going to be a tough, grind-it-out, physical game,” Psota said. “It was going to be hard to run sets because both teams know what each other is running. We did enough to win.”
Southwest boys 66, Pius X 64
Rylan Smith scored 23 points and Ben Hunzeker added 14 points to lead No. 7 Lincoln Southwest to the win against No. 8 Pius X, giving Southwest its first win against a ranked team this season.
The players and students celebrated as such, with a small dogpile on the court after the final buzzer.
“We see this as a rivalry,” said Southwest coach Alex Bahe. “We saw them as a team we knew if we wanted to be the type of team we want to be — a top team in Lincoln and a top team in the state — you got to beat Pius. They’ve been the best team in the city the past few years. So that’s one you got to find a way to win if you want to think of yourselves at that level.”
After trailing at halftime, Southwest took the lead with an 11-point outburst in the opening two minutes of the third quarter. Then the Silver Hawks held off a late rally from the Bolts in the final 30 seconds of the game.
“We just showed some toughness that I’ve been looking for in this team,” Bahe said. “I was just impressed with the way our guys rebounded and showed some toughness in the second half.”
