Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, and Parkview Christian will play in district finals next week as the girls state basketball tournament gets one step closer.

District final pairings in Classes C-1 through D-2 were released late Friday night. The eight district finals in each class will be played Friday, Feb. 24, and will fill out the fields for the C-1 through D-2 state tournaments set for March 1-4 in Lincoln.

No. 5 seed Lincoln Christian will host No. 12 Wayne on Friday in the C1-5 final. Lincoln Lutheran is the No. 13 seed in C-2 and will travel to Oakland-Craig to take on the Knights.

Parkview Christian is the No. 4 seed in D-2 and will take on No. 13 seed Leyton at a neutral site to be determined. The Patriots are seeking their first-ever state tournament berth.

Class C-1

No. 16 Ord (13-12) at No. 1 North Bend Central (24-1), TBD

No. 2 Bridgeport (23-0) vs. No. 15 Douglas Co. West (15-10), site and time TBD

No. 14 Syracuse (12-13) at No. 3 Adams Central (23-1), TBD

No. 13 Battle Creek (12-11) at No. 4 Wahoo (18-5), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Wayne (16-10) at No. 5 Lincoln Christian (21-3), TBD

No. 11 Platteview (13-10) at No. 6 Malcolm (20-5), TBD

No. 10 Scotus Central Catholic (19-5) at No. 7 Gothenburg (19-4), TBD

No. 9 Yutan (21-4) at No. 8 Milford (20-4), TBD

Class C-2

No. 1 Crofton (22-2) vs. No. 16 Freeman (13-11), site and time TBD

No. 15 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (13-12) at No. 2 Pender (23-3), TBD

No. 14 Sutton (13-12) at No. 3 Guardian Angels CC (19-4), TBD

No. 13 Lincoln Lutheran (12-12) at No. 4 Oakland-Craig (21-4), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Summerland (19-3) at No. 5 Ponca (22-1), TBD

No. 6 Southern Valley (20-3) vs. No. 11 Archbishop Bergan (14-8), site and time TBD

No. 7 Gordon-Rushville (18-3) vs. No. 10 Clarkson/Leigh (19-6), site and time TBD

No. 9 Amherst (18-6) at No. 8 Cross County (21-4), TBD

Class D-1

No. 1 Ravenna (23-2) vs. No. 16 South Platte (16-7), site and time TBD

No. 15 Nebraska Christian (18-6) at No. 2 Centura (22-3), TBD

No. 14 Bancroft-Rosalie (13-10) at No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia (16-7), TBD

No. 13 Niobrara/Verdigre (17-6) at No. 4 Cedar Catholic (19-6), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Sterling (17-6) at No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock (20-5), TBD

No. 11 S-E-M (17-4) at No. 6 Alma (17-3), TBD

No. 10 BDS (20-5) at No. 7 Johnson-Brock (20-5), TBD

No. 8 Elgin Public/Pope John (21-4) vs. No. 9 Maywood-Hayes Center (23-1), site and time TBD

Class D-2

No. 16 Osceola (12-11) at No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (22-3), TBD

No. 15 Medicine Valley (13-9) at No. 2 Shelton (21-1), TBD

No. 3 St. Mary's (21-2) vs. No. 14 Paxton (15-6), site and time TBD

No. 4 Parkview Christian (18-7) vs. No. 13 Leyton (15-5), site and time TBD

No. 12 Pleasanton (15-8) at No. 5 McCool Junction (23-2), TBD

No. 11 Howells-Dodge (13-11) at No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis (18-6), TBD

No. 7 Wilcox Hildreth (17-7) vs. No. 10 Hay Springs (20-3), site and time TBD

No. 8 Overton (19-6) vs. No. 9 Wynot (15-9), site and time TBD