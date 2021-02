Check out pairings for the girls district finals in Classes B, C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2

District final matchups are set for the lower five classes in girls basketball. The eight winners in each class will advance to the state tournament.

CLASS B

Saturday's games

B-1: No. 16-seeded South Sioux City at No. 1 Norris, 3 p.m.

B-2: No. 15 Hastings at No. 2 Elkhorn North, 2 p.m.

B-3: No. 14 Waverly at No. 3 Crete, 2 p.m.

B-4: No. 13 Ashland-Greenwood at No. 4 Omaha Skutt, 3 p.m.

B-5: No. 12 Blair at No. 5 York, 2 p.m.

B-6: No. 11 Elkhorn at No. 6 Scottsbluff, 1 p.m. MT

B-7: No. 10 Bennington at No. 7 Beatrice, 1 p.m.

B-8: No. 9 Northwest at No. 8 Omaha Gross, 2 p.m.

CLASS C-1

Feb. 26 games

C1-1: No. 16 Winnebago at No. 1 Malcolm, 7 p.m.

C1-2: No. 15 Louisville vs. No. 2 Grand Island CC, TBA