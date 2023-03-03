It's a three-man weave of Colton Stone, Chris Basnett and Nate Thomas talking girls state basketball tournament. Here's everything you need to know — and then some.
The girls state tournament rolls into Championship Saturday. Here's a closer look at all six gold-medal games.
A Millard South vs. Lincoln High, 6:15 p.m.: Millard South finally got over the semifinal hump, and it will have a hungry Lincoln High team waiting for it. The Links aren't shy about their intentions this week — win the program's first state title since 1980. In terms of scoring, both teams have a Big Three. For the Links, it's Bri Robinson (13 points per game), Jailynn Brill (12.2) and Kiana Wiley (11.9). The Patriots have Khloe Lemon (18.5), Cora Olsen (18) and Mya Babbitt (18).
Omaha Skutt's Julia Connealy goes up against Waverly's Parker Christiansen in the second half during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
B Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Skutt, 1:30 p.m.: The matchup everyone has waited since December, and last year, for. No. 1 Omaha Skutt won the regular season meeting between the two. No. 2 Elkhorn North 42-35 after the Wolves won the title game between the two in 2022. The state championship is different. And both teams will tell you that. It will be a fast-paced, star-studded show at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 1 p.m.
Cheerleader competes by herself at Nebraska state competition, but crowd doesn't let her feel alone C-1 North Bend Central vs. Adams Central, 11 a.m.: The No. 1 Tigers are through to the finals yet again, looking for their fourth straight title. This one feels a little different. North Bend Central is down Josie Cleveringa, their second-leading scorer. The No. 3 Patriots have the size and the athleticism to compete, but the key will be how they handle the pressure of the state title game. Six-foot-4 Adams Central center Rachel Goodon will present a big mismatch for NBC. C-2 Oakland-Craig vs. Pender, 4:15 p.m.: Neither coach has to dig too far into the archives to develop a scouting report. The Pendragons and Knights played last month, a 43-39 win by Oakland-Craig. Pender's 5-foot-11 forward Avery Wegner could be a matchup problem for a smaller Oakland-Craig team, but the Knights are well-balanced, athletic and smart. D-1 Hastings SC vs. Centura, 9 a.m.: It's the blue blood vs. the new blood. No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia is in the finals for the fifth straight season, the first in D-1. This is No. 2 Centura's first time in the state championship in 22 years. The duel between post players Ryann Sabatka and Sydney Davis will be fun to watch. Sabatka has scored 16 and 13 in the two games for HSC and Davis put up 25 in the semifinal win for the Centurions. D-2 Falls City SH vs. Wynot, 8:15 p.m.: These are two teams that don't need directions to PBA. Falls City SH was the champion last year and runner-up the year previous. The Blue Devils won in 2019 and 2020. So, the late game Saturday night will pack a punch between veteran D-2 powers. Sounds good to us.
Photos: Day 3 of the 2023 girls state basketball tournament
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates with the Links' student section after defeating Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game against Millard North on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard North's Ellie McCarville blocks Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard North's Lynn Davis (right) dives between the legs of Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard North's Sara Harley (left) defends Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris as she dribbles during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard North's Kayla Preston (left) and Mya Sohl (right) chase a loose ball tipped by Lincoln High's Josie Hilkemann during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (ceter) scores despite defense by Millard North's Ellie McCarville (first left) during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) scores in traffic over Millard North defenders during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (center) scores past Millard North's Avril Smith (left) and Mya Sohl (right) during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard North's Kayla Preston and Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill stretch for a rebound during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson draws a foul while trying to score over Millard North's Lynn Davis during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates with the Links' student section after defeating Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson celebrates as she runs of the court following the Links' win over Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard North's Kayla Preston goes up to block a shot by Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (center) scores over Millard North's Ellie Mccarville (left) and Mya Sohl in the first half during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson goes up to score while defended by Millard North's Addalyn Rooney during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard South's Khloe Lemon scores a layup while her vision is obscured by a Bellevue West defender during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner (center) looks to scores in off a fast break while flanked by Bellevue West's Faith Elmore (left) and Naomi White
during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher (left) defends a rebound while Danielle Coyer (center) tries to rebound against Millard South's Cora Olsen
during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard South's Cora Olsen scores under defensive pressure by Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher
during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard South's Cora Olsen reacts after scoring and being fouled
during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game against Bellevue West on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (from left), Khloe Lemon and Cora Olsen celebrate their win over Bellevue West during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard South's Cora Olsen blocks Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bellevue West's Faith Elmore tries to block a layup by Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bellevue West's Naomi White is blocked on her way to the basket by Millard South's Miranda Kelly (top) and Lexi Finkenbiner during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
From left, Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner and Caitlyn Lessig rebound the ball over Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard South's Cora Olsen looks to score as Bellevue West's Naomi White tries to draw an offensive foul during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown (left) guards Millard South's Khloe Lemon during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard South's Cora Olsen (top left), Lexi Finkenbiner (right) Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher (left) and Danielle Coyer (first right) all battle for a rebound under the rim during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bellevue West's Danielle Coyer and Zhyael Dotzler try to gain possession of a loose ball passed away by Millard South's Cora Olsen during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) dribbles past Cedar Catholic's Melayna McGregor during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Centura's Taya Christensen (right) has the ball knocked away by Cedar Catholic's Melayna McGregor (30) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic's Melayna McGregor (30) shoots a floater over Centura's Katie Hadenfeldt (5) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic's Kathlyne Jones (3) shoots a three-pointer against Centura's Sydney Davis (14) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic's Lauren Bernecker (left), Samantha Rick (middle) and Kathlyne Jones (3) hold back emotions after losing to Centura in a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Centura fans and head coach Laethion Brown (right) react after a three-point basket against Cedar Catholic during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Centura's Taya Christensen (left) and Paige Crawford (24) react with Kyra Wooden (1) after an offensive foul was called against Cedar Catholic during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Centura's Kailey Coghlan (from left, 0), Sydney Davis (14), Taya Christensen (12) and Kyra Wooden (1) react after a score against Cedar Catholic during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Centura (left) greets Cedar Catholic before a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic's Kathlyne Jones (3) shoots a three-pointer Centura during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol (15) holds back tears after losing to Centura in a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic's Melaya McGregor (left) tries to take the ball away from Centura's Kailey Coghlan (right) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol (15) reacts after a foul is called against Centura's Kyra Wooden (right) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic head coach Craig Wortmann reacts after a no-call by a referee against Centura during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Adams Central's Kadi Kimberly makes the game-winning shot against Bridgeport in overtime of a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central students celebrate the overtime win against Bridgeport in a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bridgeport's Olivia Loomis-Goltl (left) competes for a rebound with Adams Central's Lauryn Scott during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Lauryn Scott (41) and Rachel Goodon (45) attempt to defend Bridgeport's Ella Schluterbusch during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (right) and Adams Central's Rachel Goodon (left) compete for the ball during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Rachel Goodon (left) defends against Bridgeport's Grace Dean during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Kadi Kimberly (left), who scored the game-winning shot against Bridgeport in overtime, embraces teammate Rachel Goodon after a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (far right) embraces teammate Megyn Scott as the overtime draws to a close to win a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Rachel Goodon (center left) embraces Kylie Lancaster after defeating Bridgeport in overtime in a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (11) celebrates the overtime win next to Bridgeport's Brooklyn Mohrman during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Kadi Kimberly celebrates her three-point shot against Bridgeport during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (23) goes for a shot next to Adams Central's Gracie Weichman during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (23) makes a shot over Adams Central's Rachel Goodon during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Kylie Lancaster (left) battles Bridgeport's Olivia Loomis-Goltl during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Centura head coach Laethion Brown (right) reacts to a no-call by a referee against Cedar Catholic during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) moves the ball out of the grasp of Cedar Catholic's Kathlyne Jones (3) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Centura's Taya Christiensen (12) dribbles into contact by Cedar Catholic's Makenna Noecker (left) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup talks to his players during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against Malcolm on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) makes a shot over Malcolm's Camry Sehi during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Malcolm players celebrate during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against North Bend Central on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Lauren Sterup (30) embraces Kathryn Gaughen during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against Malcolm on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Madison Bishop (left) looks to shoot next to Malcolm's Madison Schultz during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Malcolm head coach Andy Klepper shouts from the sidelines during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against North Bend Central on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel (left) makes a shot over Malcolm's Emma Brown during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Malcolm's Diamond Sedlak (left) and Abigail Zegar (right) compete for a rebound with North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel (center left) and Lauren Sterup during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central players celebrate a score against Malcolm during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Malcolm's Diamond Sedlak (from left), North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel, Cassandra Burbach and Malcolm's Abigail Zegar compete for a rebound during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Malcolm's Emma Brown (25) attempts a shot as she is defended by North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
