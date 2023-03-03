The girls state tournament rolls into Championship Saturday. Here's a closer look at all six gold-medal games.

A Millard South vs. Lincoln High, 6:15 p.m.: Millard South finally got over the semifinal hump, and it will have a hungry Lincoln High team waiting for it. The Links aren't shy about their intentions this week — win the program's first state title since 1980. In terms of scoring, both teams have a Big Three. For the Links, it's Bri Robinson (13 points per game), Jailynn Brill (12.2) and Kiana Wiley (11.9). The Patriots have Khloe Lemon (18.5), Cora Olsen (18) and Mya Babbitt (18).

B Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Skutt, 1:30 p.m.: The matchup everyone has waited since December, and last year, for. No. 1 Omaha Skutt won the regular season meeting between the two. No. 2 Elkhorn North 42-35 after the Wolves won the title game between the two in 2022. The state championship is different. And both teams will tell you that. It will be a fast-paced, star-studded show at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 1 p.m.

C-1 North Bend Central vs. Adams Central, 11 a.m.: The No. 1 Tigers are through to the finals yet again, looking for their fourth straight title. This one feels a little different. North Bend Central is down Josie Cleveringa, their second-leading scorer. The No. 3 Patriots have the size and the athleticism to compete, but the key will be how they handle the pressure of the state title game. Six-foot-4 Adams Central center Rachel Goodon will present a big mismatch for NBC.

C-2 Oakland-Craig vs. Pender, 4:15 p.m.: Neither coach has to dig too far into the archives to develop a scouting report. The Pendragons and Knights played last month, a 43-39 win by Oakland-Craig. Pender's 5-foot-11 forward Avery Wegner could be a matchup problem for a smaller Oakland-Craig team, but the Knights are well-balanced, athletic and smart.

D-1 Hastings SC vs. Centura, 9 a.m.: It's the blue blood vs. the new blood. No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia is in the finals for the fifth straight season, the first in D-1. This is No. 2 Centura's first time in the state championship in 22 years. The duel between post players Ryann Sabatka and Sydney Davis will be fun to watch. Sabatka has scored 16 and 13 in the two games for HSC and Davis put up 25 in the semifinal win for the Centurions.

D-2 Falls City SH vs. Wynot, 8:15 p.m.: These are two teams that don't need directions to PBA. Falls City SH was the champion last year and runner-up the year previous. The Blue Devils won in 2019 and 2020. So, the late game Saturday night will pack a punch between veteran D-2 powers. Sounds good to us.

Photos: Day 3 of the 2023 girls state basketball tournament