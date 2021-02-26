Centennial girls' 'last hurrah' extends into the state tournament after fending off Sutton in overtime

UTICA — Usually, it’s three strikes and you’re out. But for the Class C-2 No. 5 Centennial girls basketball team, it’s three strikes and you’re in.

Thanks in part to a scrappy defensive performance and key shots down the stretch, the Broncos defeated Sutton for the third time this season, this time by a 49-46 margin in overtime to win the C2-8 district title.

The win sends Centennial to the state tournament for the first time since 1999.

“I was really proud of our girls and how they handled the adversity and momentum swings,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “Great crowd, both sides … I was really proud how we executed and not to panic down the stretch.”

It’s been a long journey for the Broncos to get back to Lincoln as their squad is almost entirely made up of seniors. In fact, of the six scorers for Centennial, all of them were seniors including a team-high 12 points and seven rebounds from Asia Nisly. Jaci Opfer also reached double digits, chipping in 10.