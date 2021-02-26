Centennial girls' 'last hurrah' extends into the state tournament after fending off Sutton in overtime

UTICA — Usually, it’s three strikes and you’re out. But for the Class C-2 No. 5 Centennial girls basketball team, it’s three strikes and you’re in.
Thanks in part to a scrappy defensive performance and key shots down the stretch, the Broncos defeated Sutton for the third time this season, this time by a 49-46 margin in overtime to win the C2-8 district title.
The win sends Centennial to the state tournament for the first time since 1999.
“I was really proud of our girls and how they handled the adversity and momentum swings,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “Great crowd, both sides … I was really proud how we executed and not to panic down the stretch.”
It’s been a long journey for the Broncos to get back to Lincoln as their squad is almost entirely made up of seniors. In fact, of the six scorers for Centennial, all of them were seniors including a team-high 12 points and seven rebounds from Asia Nisly. Jaci Opfer also reached double digits, chipping in 10.
“It’s just sweet,” Polk said about his seniors making the state tournament. “They’ve worked so gosh darn hard. As I was saying, my prayers throughout the fourth quarter and overtime I was thinking, ‘They deserve it. These girls put it in the (work in the) summer and throughout the season, and they just deserve it.’”
Most recently, Centennial beat Sutton 38-28 in the Southern Conference Tournament championship Feb. 8. In fact, Polk and Sutton head coach Josh Rapp were golfing buddies during the summer and talked about how they would both enjoy their teams at the state tournament together.
After a slow first quarter with the Fillies leading 8-7, both offenses seemed to get a little more comfortable making better passes and taking higher percentage shots. The Broncos hit two straight three-pointers to end the half to take a 21-17 lead into intermission.
After going back-and-forth for most of the second half, Centennial looked prime to run away with a win behind a 9-0 run to build a five-point lead with under four minutes left. But Sutton’s active hands and 1-3-1 zone caused fits. Leading 43-40, the Broncos ran off two minutes but couldn’t avoid giving up a steal as Grasha Nuss hit a game-tying three with 1:22 left.
Fouls became abundant in the last couple of possessions, prohibiting any shots and resulting in overtime. Centennial wouldn’t waste any time putting together a 47-43 lead. Sutton would have a chance to tie after making it 47-45 but an 8-for-14 performance from the free-throw line couldn’t help. The Broncos' Daylee Dey hit two key free throws and a Daybie Perrien missed three for Sutton at the buzzer made it the final.
Kylie Baumert did the heavy-lifting for the Fillies with a game-high 19 points while Xytlaly Bautista and Perrien each had nine.