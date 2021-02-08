Centennial girls able to cross off first goal after winning SNC; Defensive change lifts Milford boys

UTICA — For months the Centennial girls basketball team has worked toward accomplishing a simple, yet challenging list of goals for the season — conference title, district title and state title, in that order.
The Broncos ticked off the first Monday night as double-digit scoring from seniors Kate Hirschfeld and Asia Nisly led Class C-2 No. 5 Centennial to a 38-28 victory against No. 9 Sutton. The win also secured a Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament title for Centennial, its first since 1994.
“This is new territory for our school, but I think the girls were hungry for that success,” Centennial coach Jake Polk said. “They’re really excited to cross off one of their three goals.”
Centennial (20-1) took an early lead when it closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run, and Sutton (15-6) never recovered to tip the game back in its favor. Senior Kylie Baumert led Sutton with nine points despite a rotation of Broncos that eagerly tried to slow down the 6-footer.
Hirschfeld led all players with 15 points, but tight man-to-man defense from the Fillies in the second half forced a different Centennial senior to step up.
Nisly scored seven of her 12 points in the third quarter as a five-point halftime lead grew into a nine-point advantage. Sutton narrowed the deficit to five points in the fourth quarter, but disciplined ball-handling from each of Centennial’s seniors helped it weather the late push and run out the clock.
“I was really proud of our poise because when Sutton cut it to five, they regrouped and they played like seniors tonight,” Polk said.
Milford boys 56, Centennial 42
The Centennial boys couldn’t complete a clean sweep of the conference titles, though, as Class C-2 No. 6 Milford took home the SNC Tournament title.
Milford (21-0) shot out to a 14-4 lead before junior Jake Bargen and senior Cooper Gierhan started scoring in bunches for Centennial (14-5). Bargen and Gierhan finished the game with 17 points apiece, and they erased Milford’s early lead into a 25-all halftime score.
However, a switch from 1-3-1 defense back to man-to-man helped Milford dominate the second half.
“We were focused on those two guys (Bargen and Gierhan), so we started our man-to-man defense too early and it wasn’t nearly the man-to-man we played in the second half,” Milford coach Tony Muller said.
Milford’s defense was much-improved as it held Centennial to 4-for-22 (18.2%) shooting and outscored the Broncos 31-17 in the second half. Juniors Micah Hartwig and Jaxon Weyand led the way with 20 and 16 points, respectively, but much of Milford’s success started in the post with 6-foot-5 junior Seth Stutzman.
Stutzman’s interior defense forced Centennial to focus on jump shots offensively, and his passing out of double teams helped free the likes of Hartwig and Weyand. Stutzman’s 10 points may not jump off the stat sheet, but Muller gives him credit for helping the Eagles stay undefeated.