Centennial girls able to cross off first goal after winning SNC; Defensive change lifts Milford boys

UTICA — For months the Centennial girls basketball team has worked toward accomplishing a simple, yet challenging list of goals for the season — conference title, district title and state title, in that order.

The Broncos ticked off the first Monday night as double-digit scoring from seniors Kate Hirschfeld and Asia Nisly led Class C-2 No. 5 Centennial to a 38-28 victory against No. 9 Sutton. The win also secured a Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament title for Centennial, its first since 1994.

“This is new territory for our school, but I think the girls were hungry for that success,” Centennial coach Jake Polk said. “They’re really excited to cross off one of their three goals.”

Centennial (20-1) took an early lead when it closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run, and Sutton (15-6) never recovered to tip the game back in its favor. Senior Kylie Baumert led Sutton with nine points despite a rotation of Broncos that eagerly tried to slow down the 6-footer.

Hirschfeld led all players with 15 points, but tight man-to-man defense from the Fillies in the second half forced a different Centennial senior to step up.