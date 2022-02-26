Capital City district hoops glance: Balanced offense powers another Northeast win; Pius X survives in OT

In Doneelah Washington, Lincoln Northeast has a sophomore post player capable of taking over games with her scoring and defense.

The Rockets have plenty of fuel elsewhere on the court, too.

Another well-balanced offensive effort — and a dominant showing on the glass — lifted Northeast to a 53-32 win against Omaha Westside in an A-3 girls district semifinal Saturday night at Lincoln Northeast.

A 10-0 run to open the second quarter set the tone for the rest of the game. A 19-5 run in the third quarter put it away.

Senior Nyathak Gatluak scored a game-high 15 points in her final game on the Northeast court. Jaiden Webb had nine points, and Washington and sophomore Serena Heeran each chipped in seven.

Several Rockets have led the team in scoring this year. At least five of them have scored 20 in a game, coach Charity Iromuanya said.

On Saturday, it was Gatluak’s turn.

“This team is different this year,” said Gatluak, who was inserted into the starting lineup for Saturday’s game. “Everybody contributes to the team every game and everybody can score on their own and today, we worked as a team, our team chemistry was there and we just finished.”

Northeast (15-8), which has won eight of 10 games, built a 25-16 halftime lead and did so without Washington scoring in the first half.

“It’s about the whole team, because any given night … Rasheedah (Phillips) can give you 20, Serena can, (Yelaniya Bradley) can, Jaeden (Webb) can, Nyathak can,” Iromuanya said. “It was great to see other girls step up.”

Northeast hopes its balance and prowess on the boards carry it to another district victory. The Rockets outrebounded Westside (11-10) 46-22.

Awaiting the Rockets is a team they know well in No. 2 Lincoln High (20-2). The two teams are rivals, the head coaches — Iromuanya and Dominique Kelley — are former Northeast teammates, and the players know each other well off the court.

Lincoln High defeated Northeast 57-41 on Dec. 16. This time, a state berth is on the line.

“Off the court, we’re friends, but on the court, it’s a different story,” Gatluak said.

“I’m really excited about that (matchup). My four years in high school we haven’t been to state, and we’ve been so close. Beating Lincoln High would be so cool.”

Lincoln High kept rolling behind an 84-23 win against Omaha Burke on Saturday.

Junior Bri Robinson had 21 points and junior Kiana Wiley added 17 for the Links, who reached 20 victories.

Elsewhere around the city

A-6: Lincoln Pius X 45, Papillion-La Vista 43, OT — Madelyn Navrkal hit a shot at the buzzer to help the No. 7 Thunderbolts avoid the home upset.

Navrkal had a team-high 14 points for Pius X, which trailed by three to begin the fourth quarter before tying the game late. Junior Adison Markowski added 13 points.

The Bolts will play Bellevue West in Tuesday's 7 p.m. final.

A-5: Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Southeast 20 — Mattie Campbell scored 17 points and the No. 8 Spartans turned in another stout defensive effort to set up a showdown with No. 6 Lincoln Southwest in Tuesday's final.

East (14-10) put the game away with the three-ball. The Spartans made five in the first quarter, including three from Campbell, who added another triple in the second quarter.

Sophomores Samantha Searcey and Nyaluak Dak each had six points for the Knights (10-13).

A-5: Lincoln Southwest 65, Norfolk 35 — Kennadi Williams scored 19 points, Freddie Wallace had 14 and Brinly Christensen chipped in 11 for the Silver Hawks (18-5), who found a groove behind a 22-point second quarter.

Southwest knocked down nine three-pointers, including five from Williams.

The Silver Hawks welcomed back senior Taryn Ling, who had missed most of the regular season because of concussion protocols. She scored four points.

A-2: Fremont 82, Lincoln North Star 42 — Senior Macy Bryant erupted for 28 points and senior Taylor McCabe added 21 to lead the way for the No. 3 Tigers (23-2).

Bryant added six rebounds and five steals. Fremont shot 50% from the field.

Aleziah Anderson had 14 points and MiKayla Ray added 11 for the Navigators (5-19).

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

