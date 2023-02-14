The subdistricts are not new for Lincoln Christian. But this time, the spotlight is on the Class C-1 fourth-ranked Crusaders.

On Tuesday, Christian got a taste of being the hunted in the postseason after three losing seasons.

The Crusaders fended off a tough challenge from Raymond Central to advance in the C1-6 subdistrict with a 41-30 home win.

Christian got off to a slow start with 16 turnovers in the first half. But defense helped the Crusaders overcome the blunders.

“I don’t think they know what the expectations are,” Christian coach Scott Klein said. “I think one of our biggest problems is we get so amped up, so fired up at the beginning of games. Their minds are just going a little too fast, we just had to take a deep breath.”

Christian, who has one of the best offenses in C-1, had to battle those turnover issues against a good Mustang defense.

Kena Ailes, who scored a game-high 17 points, kept the Crusaders in it before an 8-0 run in the second quarter opened the game up.

“We were trying to make that special pass instead of the easy on the break or something like that,” Klein said. “And we talked about just staying calm, cool, collected during a tough game and every game from here on out.”

With the winning ways still feeling fresh on a younger Christian team, they still feel like they have a chip on their shoulder.

“This group has not been through it the last couple of years, so this is all kind of new to them,” Klein said. “We set our goals at the beginning of the season, and we have pretty much accomplished everything. Thursday night is another chance for us to accomplish a goal.”

Lincoln Christian advances to the subdistrict final to play No. 10 Malcolm, which pulled off a 45-30 win on No. 6 Milford on Tuesday night.

It’s a big win for the Clippers, who avenge a January loss to their rival Eagles. It's a victory that possibly secures a spot in a district final next week.

“We were really disappointed with last time,” coach Andy Klepper said. “It was our only home loss, so we used that as a little extra motivation this time around. It always feels good to get a win against Milford.”

Halle Dolliver was the star of the show for Malcolm.

The freshman led the Clippers with 15 points. But it was her all-around play that stood out.

“She has brought it every single night so just proud of her for being aggressive tonight not only on offense, but she played well defensively,” Klepper said. “We are spoiled but what she does night in, night out. She’s a very well-rounded, smart player.”

Others stepped up for Malcolm, too. Alyssa Fortik, Emma Brown and Diamond Sedlak combined for 28 points — three seniors that knew what it took to win a tough postseason game.

“All three of them have been here,” Klepper said. “They played a lot of basketball. Very proud of that group.”

Malcolm vs. Lincoln Christian tips off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday from Lincoln Christian.

