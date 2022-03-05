C-2 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

This is easily the most wide-open class with as many as six teams talented and deep enough to make a run to a championship. Yeah, sign us up.

Monday's first-round games

Hastings SC (23-2) vs. Elkhorn Valley (22-4), 1:30 p.m.

Crofton (22-4) vs. Ponca (24-1), 3:15 p.m.

Guardian Angels CC (25-1) vs. Oakland-Craig (18-7), 6 p.m.

Bridgeport (24-1) vs. Sutton (22-4), 7:45 p.m.

Four players to watch

Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC: The senior and Nebraska-Kearney recruit (17.2 ppg) is one of the top point guards in the state regardless of class and tends to come through in big moments.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: The 6-foot-3 junior center dominates inside, averaging 19.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. She is receiving a lot of DI attention.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: Like her sister, the sophomore is getting a lot of DI interest, though she makes her impact at the point guard spot, averaging 19.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.

Ashlyn Kingsbury, Ponca: The 6-foot junior averages 12.6 points and 5.1 boards per contest, and gives the Indians one of the top 1-2 combos in the state, fellow junior Sam Ehlers (12 ppg).

If you like defense ...

Check out Hastings St. Cecilia. The Hawkettes are deep, so they like to ratchet up the pace, especially on defense where their full-court press can put foes in a bad spot.

If you like offense ...

Behind the play of the Loomis-Goltl sisters, Bridgeport average just under 70 points per contest, but it's not just those two. Sophomore guard Brooklyn Mohrman (12.6 ppg) is capable of big games, too. Those three account for nearly 52 points a game.

If you like Batman and Robin ...

Kingsbury and Ehlers at Ponca. The Loomis-Goltl sisters. Chaney and Sadie Nelson at Oakland-Craig. Alexis Folkers and Ella Wragge at Crofton. There are some great duos in the C-2 field.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Crofton vs. Ponca. We get this in the first round? Sign us up. It's a rematch of last year's state final won by Crofton. The two conference foes also split their two regular-season matchups, with Crofton handing Ponca it's only loss.

What we'll be watch for

Aaron Losing's final run. After maintaining one of the top girls programs in the state, the Crofton coach is planning to step down following the state tournament. He has led the Warriors to nine state championships since 2005, including last year's Class C-2 crown.

Stacked field. This is easily the most wide-open class. There are as many as six teams talented and deep enough to win a state title, and some of these C-2 teams are good enough to challenge in C-1 (See Hastings St. Cecilia last year). St. Cecilia, Bridgeport and GACC are unbeaten against C-2 competition this year.

