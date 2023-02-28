Perhaps this week's deepest field, Class C-2 has multiple teams that could make a run to Saturday's championship game.

Thursday's first-round games

At Devaney Sports Center

Crofton (23-2) vs. Cross County (22-4), 9 a.m.

Oakland-Craig (22-4) vs. Ponca (23-1), 10:45 a.m.

Pender (24-3) vs. Clarkson-Leigh (20-6), 1:30 p.m.

Guardian Angels CC (20-4) vs. Southern Valley (21-3), 3:15 p.m.

Four players to watch

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: The 5-foot-11 junior guard leads the C-2 field and is eighth in the state in scoring at 19.9 points per game. On a team with no other double figure scorers, Hanel leads the Patriots in assists (2.9), steals (3.6) and blocked shots per game, and is second in rebounding at six per contest.

Ann Bose, Southern Valley: Right behind Hanel on the scoring chart is Bose, a 5-foot-10 junior guard. Her 19.8 points per game lead the Eagles, as do her 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.8 steals

Maya Dolliver, Pender: Just a sophomore, Dolliver leads the Pendragons in scoring, assists, and steals and is second on the team in rebounding despite standing 5-foot-6. Dolliver is heating up at the right time too, scoring 20 or more points in three of Pender's last five games.

Chaney and Sadie Nelson, Oakland-Craig: The twins earlier this season became the fifth and sixth players in program history to score 1,000 career points for the Knights. Sadie averages 12.9 per game; Chaney averages 12.4. The combines to average 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 steals, and 4.3 assists per game.

If you like defense …

Oakland-Craig. The Knights lead the C-2 field in scoring at just more than 55 points per game, have scored 60 or more 10 times, 70 or more three times, and hit 82 in a game earlier this year. Oakland-Craig has five players who have scored more than 100 points this season.

If you like offense …

Ponca. As stingy as it gets. Only twice in 24 games have the Indians given up so much as 40 points, and one of those was against a Class B-sized school in South Dakota. No team has reached 50 against a Ponca defense that allows just 28 points per game

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Oakland-Craig vs. Ponca. How about the top scoring offense against the best scoring defense? A deep field means plenty of juicy first-round matchups. We'll go with the teams that are No. 4 and No. 5 in the rankings as well as the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds. Combined record? 45-5, with just one loss to C-2 competition. And that defeat, an Oakland-Craig loss to Pender, came back in early December.

What we'll be watching for

Northeast dominance: Three-fourths of the C-2 field — Crofton, Oakland-Craig, Ponca, Pender, Clarkson/Leigh and Guardian Angels Central Catholic — call northeast Nebraska home. It will be up to Cross County and Southern Valley to try and keep the championship trophy from heading that direction.

Deep field: The top seven teams, and eight of the top nine in the Journal Star's rankings, made it to Lincoln. Each team has at least 20 wins, no team has more than six losses, and seven have four defeats or fewer. No other class has eight 20-win teams in its field. That's a lot of teams that know how to get it done.