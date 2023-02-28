North Bend Central has won the last three Class C-1 championships. Bridgeport may be the best team to challenge the Tigers over their dominant stretch. And the rest of the C-1 is loaded with underdogs.

Wednesday's first-round games

At Devaney Sports Center

North Bend Central vs. Yutan, 9 a.m.

Wahoo vs. Malcolm, 10:45 a.m.

Bridgeport vs. Lincoln Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Adams Central vs. Gothenburg, 3:15 p.m.

Four players to watch

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central: Emanuel is a 1,500-point scorer in her career, but that is only half of what she does on the court. The 6-foot senior leads the Tigers in every major statistical category. She is one of the best defenders in the class.

Halle Dolliver, Malcolm: Despite being a freshman, Dolliver is one of the best players in C-1 because of her size and athleticism. At 5-10, Dolliver can play with most centers while stepping out and knocking down three-pointers. She averaged 19.6 points per game.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: Loomis-Goltl is one of the best players in the state. Her impact on the court is immense. The 6-3 senior scored 21 points per game and snatched 7.7 boards. Her size is a tough match and she is a great shot blocker.

Kena Ailes, Lincoln Christian: Ailes was the leading scorer for the Crusaders this season at 17 points a game, and also averaged 10.5 rebounds. Ailes is a skilled scorer from all three levels and her defense has steadily improved of the season.

If you like defense …

North Bend Central. The Tigers have the second-best scoring defense from C-1 tournament teams at 33 points per game. But NBC has dominated the second half of the season on the defensive end. They had a five-game stretch without giving up 30 points, and three of those teams were ranked. Kaitlyn and Lindsey Emmanuel can guard all five positions at an elite level.

If you like offense …

Bridgeport. The Bulldogs have the top scoring offense in the tournament, from any class, averaging 73 points per game and have reached 60 in all 24 games. Outside of Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, there is plenty of other scoring. Olivia Loomis-Goltl is at 19 points per game and is a great facilitator. Mackenzie Liakos is a great point guard, and Brooklyn Mohrman can knock down three-pointers.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Malcolm vs. Wahoo: Wahoo won both matchups in the regular season, but Malcolm is playing its best basketball of the season right now. Halle Dolliver presents a lot of issues for a really good Warrior defense. But Sammy Leu does the same for the Clipper defense. Expect this to be a game that will not be decided until the final few minutes.

What we'll be watching for

The top three: In a class full of change, these three have been the constant this year. North Bend Central and Bridgeport looked like the top two in the class for the entire season, but Adams Central has been right there the whole way. The three teams are excellent on defense and present mismatches for everyone else in the class. If two of these teams end up against each other at Pinnacle Bank Arena, it will be a sight to see.

Possible underdog: You could make a case for each of the other five teams — Yutan, Malcolm, Wahoo, Lincoln Christian and Gothenburg — to play spoiler in C-1. Each team is really good. The Clippers have all the pieces to make a big run in the tournament if Alyssa Fortik and Diamond Sedlak play at a high level. But if the Crusaders knock down a few three-pointers, something they have not done particularly well this season, the offense becomes a lot more dynamic and can carry a deep tournament run.

