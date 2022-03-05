C-1 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

Can North Bend Central polish off a three-peat? It'll be a tough task for the Tigers this time around — and the first round in this bracket is worth the price of admission.

Monday's first-round games

Lincoln Lutheran (22-3) vs. BRLD (19-6), 9 a.m.

Broken Bow (22-4) vs. Gothenburg (18-7), 10:45 a.m.

North Bend Central (24-2) vs. Malcolm (20-6), 1:30 p.m.

Grand Island CC (20-5) vs. St. Paul (21-4), 3:15 p.m.

Four players to watch

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central: The 6-foot junior was a second-team Super-Stater last year. She's averaging 14.6 points and 8.2 boards per contest this year.

Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm: Also a standout softball player, the junior point guard makes the Clippers go, averaging 16.3 points per contest. She has 72 assists and 80 steals.

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC: The 6-1 junior is one of the top athletic bigs in the state, averaging 14.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Jordan Snyder, BRLD: The 6-2 senior averages 17.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game and blocks a lot of shots (68 this year).

If you like defense ...

Tune in to Lincoln Lutheran. The Warriors allow a salty 23.6 points per contest, easily the lowest mark in Class C-1 this season. Lutheran will hit teams with several press looks, and the half-court pressure is just as tough.

If you like offense ...

BLRD, Lincoln Lutheran's first-round opponent. The Wolverines average nearly 60 points per game, and they make no secret how they attack teams: get the ball to Snyder.

If you like looking up ...

Grand Island Central Catholic starts three players at 6-1 or taller — Ghaifan (6-1), senior Chloe Cloud (6-2) and junior Gracie Woods (6-1), making the Crusaders one of the tallest teams in the state regardless of class. Those three also are the team's leading scorers.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Lincoln Lutheran vs. BRLD. It's Lutheran's stingy defense vs. BRLD's offense anchored by Snyder.

What we'll be watch for

Can North Bend Central three-peat? The Tigers have one of the best duos in the state in sisters Sydney and Kaitlyn Emanuel, and each had critical roles in last year's state final. It won't be easy this time. NBC will see a scrappy Malcolm team in the opener and a possible rematch with GICC awaits in the semifinals. GICC was one of two teams to hand NBC a loss this year.

Lincoln Lutheran on offense. We know what the Warriors can do on defense. Can they find enough consistency on offense to string together three straight wins? Senior post player Katelynn Oxley has had a couple nice games in postseason play.

