Bum ankle limits Maly, but her presence on court lifts top-ranked Crete back to state

CRETE — A lot of players have struggled to slow down Morgan Maly for four years at Crete.

A bum ankle gave it a shot Saturday.

That didn’t work either.

Maly rolled her ankle against Beatrice on Tuesday and did not start in Saturday’s B-1 district final against Waverly at Crete High School.

But when Maly entered the game midway through the second quarter, the Cardinals took off and transformed into the No. 1 team in the state.

They’re headed back to the Class B state tournament following a 49-20 win against the Vikings.

Maly said she did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, and Crete coach John Larsen said he pegged her chances of playing at 50-50.

But with Crete holding to a 16-13 lead Saturday, Larsen turned to his senior Super-Stater.

“Actually, we were more hoping just for her presence on the court to help everyone else,” Larsen said. “When she’s on the court, everybody’s confidence goes up. At halftime she said, ‘I’m good to go.’”

After Waverly closed to 16-15, Crete finished the game on a 33-5 run over the final 20 minutes.