Bum ankle limits Maly, but her presence on court lifts top-ranked Crete back to state

CRETE — A lot of players have struggled to slow down Morgan Maly for four years at Crete.
A bum ankle gave it a shot Saturday.
That didn’t work either.
Maly rolled her ankle against Beatrice on Tuesday and did not start in Saturday’s B-1 district final against Waverly at Crete High School.
But when Maly entered the game midway through the second quarter, the Cardinals took off and transformed into the No. 1 team in the state.
They’re headed back to the Class B state tournament following a 49-20 win against the Vikings.
Maly said she did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, and Crete coach John Larsen said he pegged her chances of playing at 50-50.
But with Crete holding to a 16-13 lead Saturday, Larsen turned to his senior Super-Stater.
“Actually, we were more hoping just for her presence on the court to help everyone else,” Larsen said. “When she’s on the court, everybody’s confidence goes up. At halftime she said, ‘I’m good to go.’”
After Waverly closed to 16-15, Crete finished the game on a 33-5 run over the final 20 minutes.
Maly did not score in the second quarter, but she changed the complexion of the game. Waverly’s attention went to slowing down Maly, which freed up other players. Jayda Weyand had six points in the second quarter.
“She calms everybody down,” Waverly coach John Cockerill said. “When she comes in, they’re like, ‘OK, now we do our thing. Because she’s going to do her thing. She’s going to get us open, she’s going to make shots.’”
“That presence is huge.”
So, was anything going to keep Maly on the bench for the full 32 minutes Saturday — her final home game?
“No,” Maly said. “I was going to come out no matter what.
"I rolled it good, but I’ve been doing everything I can. I think the adrenaline just kicked in."
Maly hit a pair of threes and finished with 10 points.
With Maly limited, others stepped up. Junior point guard Hannah Newton scored a game-high 15 points, and 6-foot-3 senior Ellie Allen anchored the Cardinals’ switch to zone after Waverly found some offensive success early. Allen finished with eight blocked shots.
“We knew who their shooters were, we got out on them and we didn’t let them get easy baskets,” Newton said. “We were boxing out, we were hustling, flying out on them. If they drove to the hoop, we had amazing defense.”
The Cardinals (24-1) bounced back from Tuesday’s 39-32 subdistrict final loss to No. 4 Beatrice. It was Crete’s first loss of the season.
“That kind of knocked our pride a little bit, but it was good for us to stay on track and realize that we’re not invincible,” said Maly, who will get 11 days to rehab.
Maci Steckelberg scored six points to lead Waverly (5-16), which was playing better basketball at the end of the season.
“I thought it was big for the seniors, to keep fighting forward, to get this game,” Cockerill said. “Some things weren’t going well early (in the season), it’s easy for them to pack up. Instead they got stronger mentally. The younger girls got to go along with, and they learned that you do keeping fight. The life experiences from that are huge.”
