Brenna Schmidt dominates as Elmwood-Murdock exploits size advantage to punch state ticket

CRETE — The game plan was simple.

Get the ball to Brenna Schmidt.

On Friday night in Crete, the Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball team executed that plan to near perfection.

The Knights started the game on a 10-0 run, including six points by the 6-foot-5 Schmidt, who ended the first quarter with 10. Elmwood-Murdock’s defense stifled McCool Junction from the beginning, holding the Mustangs to 10 first-half points and just three in the first quarter.

No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock rolled to a 58-28 win over McCool Junction in the D1-1 district final and will make the trip to the state tournament for the second season in a row.

When Elmwood-Murdock’s offense and defense are both performing on a high level, few teams in D-1 can hang with the Knights.

“We definitely had a size advantage and wanted to really attack inside,” Elmwood-Murdock coach Paul Dwyer said. “We thought we’d pressure them a little bit, which I thought we were able to get a couple of quick tips and a couple of loose balls, which allowed us to get a little bit of transition.”

Schmidt led her team with 16 points. The Kansas State volleyball recruit is the first option for the Knights but certainly not the only option — Tatum Backemeyer and Lexi Bacon both scored in double digits.

“Everything else flows off that,” Dwyer said. “We’ve got enough shooters and enough slashers where they kind of have to respect us on the perimeter. We’re capable of shooting the ball really well when Brenna is out of the game and picking up the tempo a bit and spacing the floor, but every night we go in, we try to attack inside out.”

Elmwood-Murdock ran a press for most of the first half, forcing numerous turnovers. Even though the Knights let McCool Junction shoot 22 free throws, their aggressiveness served its purpose.

“We put them at the free-throw line a little bit too much for my liking,” Dwyer said. “We work on it every day, being able to be in great defensive position and trying to beat them where they’re going to go off the dribble. Our guards do a really good job. They’re athletic kids upfront and have a little bit of length, so it makes a big difference.”

Elmwood-Murdock (23-3) lost for the first time to another D-1 team this season last week against Archbishop Bergan in subdistricts.

According to senior Lexi Bacon, they’re hoping for another game between the two teams in the state tournament.

“We are really hoping to match up again with them,” Bacon said. “We have played them every year. We played them in volleyball in the subdistrict final and in basketball in the subdistrict final last year. We’re really hoping to finally pull out that win on them, hopefully in the state tournament.”

