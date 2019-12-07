Boys basketball scores, 12/7

Boys basketball
SATURDAY'S AREA GAMES
Aquinas at Shelby-Rising City
Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington
BDS at East Butler
David City at Sandy Creek
Elkhorn at Waverly
Fillmore Central at Fairbury
Freeman at Lincoln Christian
HTRS at Weeping Water
Hampton at McCool Junction
Hastings SC at Bishop Neumann
Lawrence-Nelson at Tri County
Malcolm at Auburn
Meridian at Nebraska Lutheran
Nebraska Christian at Centennial
Northwest at Norris
Raymond Central at Milford
Republic Co., Kan. at Superior
Seward at North Bend Central
Syracuse at Fort Calhoun
Thayer Central at Sterling
EARLY BIRD CLASSIC
At Lincoln North Star
Kearney at Lincoln North Star, 2:45 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue East, 1 p.m.
EARLY BIRD CLASSIC
Saturday's games
Norfolk at Lincoln East, 4:45 p.m.
Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast, 2:45 p.m.
EARLY BIRD CLASSIC
At Creighton Prep
Lincoln Pius X vs. Millard West, 6:30 p.m.
Lincoln Southwest at Creighton Prep, 5 p.m.
TOURNAMENT
At Lincoln Northeast
Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside, 2:45 p.m.
Fremont at Lincoln Northeast, 1 p.m.
TOURNAMENT
At Millard North
Papillion-LV South at Millard North, 4:15 p.m.
Lincoln High vs. Grand Island, 12:45 p.m.