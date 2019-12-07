Boys basketball scores, 12/7
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 12/7

{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

SATURDAY'S AREA GAMES

Aquinas at Shelby-Rising City

Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington

BDS at East Butler

David City at Sandy Creek

Elkhorn at Waverly

Fillmore Central at Fairbury

Freeman at Lincoln Christian

HTRS at Weeping Water

Hampton at McCool Junction

Hastings SC at Bishop Neumann

Lawrence-Nelson at Tri County

Malcolm at Auburn

Meridian at Nebraska Lutheran

Nebraska Christian at Centennial

Northwest at Norris

Raymond Central at Milford

Republic Co., Kan. at Superior

Seward at North Bend Central

Syracuse at Fort Calhoun

Thayer Central at Sterling

EARLY BIRD CLASSIC

At Lincoln North Star

Kearney at Lincoln North Star, 2:45 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue East, 1 p.m.

EARLY BIRD CLASSIC

Saturday's games

Norfolk at Lincoln East, 4:45 p.m.

Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast, 2:45 p.m.

EARLY BIRD CLASSIC

At Creighton Prep

Lincoln Pius X vs. Millard West, 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln Southwest at Creighton Prep, 5 p.m.

TOURNAMENT

At Lincoln Northeast

Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside, 2:45 p.m.

Fremont at Lincoln Northeast, 1 p.m.

TOURNAMENT

At Millard North

Papillion-LV South at Millard North, 4:15 p.m.

Lincoln High vs. Grand Island, 12:45 p.m.

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News