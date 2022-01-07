 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball scores, 1/7
0 Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/7

  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 63, Lincoln Southeast 59

Lincoln High 41, Grand Island 39

Lincoln Northeast 60, Lincoln East 47

Lincoln Southwest 66, Lincoln Pius X 64

Omaha Concordia 69, Lincoln Lutheran 41

AREA SCHOOLS

Arlington 55, Raymond Central 37

Boys Town 77, Bishop Neumann 73

Centennial 40, Sutton 26

David City at Twin River

Exeter-Milligan 40, Shelby-Rising City 35

Falls City 45, Lourdes CC 34

Falls City SH 73, Diller-Odell 25

Giltner at BDS

HTRS 54, Sterling 40

Lewiston 51, Cedar Bluffs 45

Louisville 56, Syracuse 42

Milford 57, Malcolm 55

Seward 58, Beatrice 54

Shelton 59, Deshler 32

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance 50, Oelrichs, SD 33

Amherst 72, Overton 47

Ansley-Litchfield 64, Twin Loup 24

Archbishop Bergan 53, Homer 27

Aurora 67, Schuyler 43

Bennington 56, Platteview 50

Bertrand 38, Southern Valley 31

Blue Hill 55, Silver Lake 33

Cambridge 64, Southwest 40

Central City 54, Arcadia/Loup City 39

Elkhorn North 63, Adams Central 50

Fremont 56, Columbus 44

Gibbon 42, Ord 37

Gretna 60, Bellevue West 49

Heartland 96, Fullerton 57

Hemingford 58, Minatare 36

Hershey 53, Maxwell 37

Holdrege 61, Broken Bow 47

Howells-Dodge 69, Humphrey SF 47

Kearney Catholic 49, Grand Island CC 41

Kenesaw 71, Wilcox-Hildreth 27

Laurel-C-C 46, Winnebago 44

Lewiston 51, Cedar Bluffs 45

Loomis 57, Elm Creek 38

McCook 52, Gothenburg 32

Medicine Valley 58, Arapahoe 34

Millard North 72, CB Abraham Lincoln, IA 53

Mullen 47, Brady 36

Nebraska Christian 43, Central Valley 32

North Central 49, Cody-Kilgore 30

North Platte SP 68, Perkins County 45

Oakland-Craig 58, Stanton 52

Ogallala 63, Cozad 49

Omaha Central 99, Omaha Burke 59

Omaha North 53, Norfolk 42

Omaha Skutt 65, Omaha Roncalli 61, OT

Omaha Westside 78, Omaha Bryan 45

Osceola 64, Nebraska Lutheran 47

Papillion-LaVista 45, Bellevue East 41

Paxton 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 45

Plainview 58, Neligh-Oakdale 56, OT

Pleasanton 76, Palmer 9

Red Cloud 57, Harvard 32

Sandhills Valley 78, Creek Valley 30

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Sutherland 12

Santee 99, St. Edward 51

Spalding Academy 56, CWC 36

St. Paul 53, Sandy Creek 50

S-E-M 64, Axtell 60

Wakefield 78, Walthill 55

Wallace 77, Arthur County 38

West Holt 46, Summerland 41

Wood River 55, Ravenna 37

Yutan 52, Mead 45

High school boys basketball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News