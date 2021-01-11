Blend of experience and youth (and defense) energizing Malcolm's fast start this season

"We have some high expectations for the year, but we can't look ahead, we can't look to conference (tournament) already," he said. "We've got to make sure we take care of business every night."

Malcolm has been taking care of business for 11 games now. The Clippers blend experience — seniors Ashlynn Sehi and Joslyn and Jasmine Small are captains, and the glue that holds the team together, Klepper says — with one of the state's top young corps in sophomores Alyssa Fortik, Emma Brown and Diamond Sedlak.

And then there is defense.

The Clippers are holding teams to 31.2 points per contest behind their zone attack and extended pressure. It's part of the Clipper culture.

"I think it doesn't matter what defense you play, it's how well you teach it, and I think we as coaches do a very good job of teaching it," said Klepper, who is in his third year as head coach. "The girls have bought into it. They know it, they trust it, they believe in it."

Defense is a big reason why Malcolm left Broken Bow on Saturday at 11-0. Klepper said Joselyn Small made eight deflections and added five steals, and the team forced 32 turnovers.