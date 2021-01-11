Blend of experience and youth (and defense) energizing Malcolm's fast start this season

After playing North Central on Saturday in Broken Bow, the Malcolm girls basketball team got back on the road.
For the next few hours, the hum of the bus engine was the only sound cutting through.
"It was probably the quietest I've ever heard," Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. "They slept, I think, the whole way home. They did not have an ounce of energy left."
After a busy three-day stretch, the Class C-1 No. 5 Clippers deserved a little nap time.
They played at Palmyra on Thursday night, played Milford at home Friday night, and were on the road at 8 a.m. Saturday for a 1 p.m. contest against Class C-2 No. 9 North Central in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.
And 32 minutes wasn't enough on the back end. Malcolm and North Central played into overtime, and the Clippers overcame a tough shooting day to grind out a 33-32 victory.
That's 100 minutes of game action in less than 48 hours. And yet, the Clippers remain pretty energized.
Malcolm is 11-0 and Klepper's team has some big goals after last year's very young team made a surprise run to the Class C-1 state tournament.
The key, Klepper says, is making sure the team doesn't look past the day ahead.
"We have some high expectations for the year, but we can't look ahead, we can't look to conference (tournament) already," he said. "We've got to make sure we take care of business every night."
Malcolm has been taking care of business for 11 games now. The Clippers blend experience — seniors Ashlynn Sehi and Joslyn and Jasmine Small are captains, and the glue that holds the team together, Klepper says — with one of the state's top young corps in sophomores Alyssa Fortik, Emma Brown and Diamond Sedlak.
And then there is defense.
The Clippers are holding teams to 31.2 points per contest behind their zone attack and extended pressure. It's part of the Clipper culture.
"I think it doesn't matter what defense you play, it's how well you teach it, and I think we as coaches do a very good job of teaching it," said Klepper, who is in his third year as head coach. "The girls have bought into it. They know it, they trust it, they believe in it."
Defense is a big reason why Malcolm left Broken Bow on Saturday at 11-0. Klepper said Joselyn Small made eight deflections and added five steals, and the team forced 32 turnovers.
Malcolm started three freshmen last year in Fortik, Brown and Sedlak. Those three grew while helping the team land a state tournament berth. Now a year older, the trio has Malcolm among the top teams in Class C-1.
Fortik, a point guard, is averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 steals and 2.5 assists per game. Brown is averaging 8.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest, and her work on the glass has improved. She had 14 rebounds Friday against Milford and 14 more Saturday.
Malcolm has had to endure some challenges, beginning with a late start to the season due to Lancaster County's three-week pause on sports. The Clippers only had one practice before the first game of the season.
They showed their resiliency again during a busy 48-hour stretch, this one serving as a reminder of what the team wants to accomplish ultimately.
"We kind of told our team, there's another tournament that is three days — maybe it's different this year — but obviously you're going to have to play good competition and you're going to have to play back to back," Klepper said. "That's kind of the way we sold it, and the girls were excited about it."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.