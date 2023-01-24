Blair misses at buzzer as Norris girls hang on for needed win in EMC semifinal

FIRTH — A pair of losses last week had the Class B No. 7 Norris girls basketball team at its lowest point of the season.

The Titans were close to slumping further after two late turnovers gave No. 9 Blair a chance at forcing overtime Tuesday in an Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament semifinal game.

But Norris buckled down defensively, forcing a tough shot that missed at the buzzer, to earn a 41-38 win.

It was a near catastrophe for the Titans, who led by eight points to start the fourth quarter.

But a win is a win, and it was a much-needed one.

“The feeling of a win is the feeling of a win, no matter if it’s by 10 or three,” Norris coach Wally Johnson said. “We just have to build on it, because we had been struggling the last few games. We've just got to try and find our offensive identity.”

Tuesday was just the third time Norris had scored more than 40 points since the calendar flipped to 2023. And despite a better performance on that end, inconsistencies remained.

The Titans scored just four points in the fourth quarter as Blair clawed back into the game, eventually having a chance to tie the score.

Fourth quarter aside, Johnson thought Tuesday's win — and an encouraging second half in a loss to Bennington last Friday — could be the turning point.

“We shot the ball better tonight than we had over the past few weeks and we were more patient with the ball,” he said. “We are starving on offense. We used the Bennington game as a turning point because of the way we played in the second half.”

When the Norris offense needed a spark Tuesday, Grayson Piening came off the bench to provide it.

She scored all of her team-high nine points in the first half as Norris took a 22-17 halftime lead thanks to a 12-3 run.

“I feel like the second quarter showed who we are, like getting that old feeling back,” Piening said. “We worked hard in practice, watched some film, broke some stuff down and just got our basics back. That really showed tonight.”

With the postseason just a few weeks away, a win felt critical for Norris, which has a loaded schedule ahead. Five of its last seven games are against rated teams, including No. 2 Elkhorn North in the EMC championship Friday.

Johnson thinks Norris can get rolling again before the end of the regular season.

“We've got to build momentum,” he said. “It’s going to be our toughest stretch of the season. But we are going to use it to build our competitiveness so that when we get to the end of the season, we are used to that competition and are ready to perform.”

