 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bishop Neumann's Jason Simons named new girls coach at Omaha Westview

  • Updated
  • 0
Class C-1, Bishop Neumann vs. Lincoln Christian, 3/2/18

Bishop Neumann head coach Jason Simons directs his team against Lincoln Christian during the Class C-1 state girls basketball semifinals in 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 Journal Star file photo

After guiding one of the top basketball programs in the state for more than a decade, Jason Simons is taking on a new challenge.

Simons, who coached the Bishop Neumann girls for 13 years, was named the new girls coach at Omaha Westview, which will open its doors in August.

Neumann was consistently one of the top teams in Class C-1 with Simons at the helm. He led the Cavaliers to eight state tournament appearances, including a state championship in 2018 and a state runner-up finish in 2017.

Neumann battled through injuries and one of the most difficult schedules in the state to finish 12-11 this past season.

Omaha Westview is one of two Omaha Public Schools opening in August. It will be located at 156th and Ida Streets.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News