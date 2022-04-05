Bishop Neumann's Jason Simons named new girls coach at Omaha Westview

After guiding one of the top basketball programs in the state for more than a decade, Jason Simons is taking on a new challenge.

Simons, who coached the Bishop Neumann girls for 13 years, was named the new girls coach at Omaha Westview, which will open its doors in August.

Neumann was consistently one of the top teams in Class C-1 with Simons at the helm. He led the Cavaliers to eight state tournament appearances, including a state championship in 2018 and a state runner-up finish in 2017.

Neumann battled through injuries and one of the most difficult schedules in the state to finish 12-11 this past season.

Omaha Westview is one of two Omaha Public Schools opening in August. It will be located at 156th and Ida Streets.

