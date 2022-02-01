Bishop Neumann rides freshman Vedral's hot hand past Lincoln Christian

WAHOO — It’s not very often a freshman leads the way for a varsity team, but that’s the case with the Bishop Neumann girls.

Cavalier Elsa Vedral scored 17 points Tuesday night in Wahoo, including hitting three corner three-pointers. She’s a difference-maker on the court and helped pave the way for a 40-26 win over Lincoln Christian.

“She’s a girl that’s worked her skill set a lot,” Bishop Neumann coach Jason Simons said. “We don’t look at them as a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior. We try to put the five best players that play the best together. She happens to be helping us a whole lot right now.”

Vedral’s scoring ability pairs well with Bishop Neumann’s 1-3-1 zone defense. The Cavaliers trapped hard in the corners and pressure the Crusaders’ ball handlers all night, tipping numerous balls and forcing turnovers.

“I think our girls played with a lot of intensity and a lot of heart,” Simons said. “I think, defensively, we were pretty solid. We played assignments and did what we were supposed to do.”

Lincoln Christian (6-12) was led by freshman Kenadee Ailes, who scored 14 points. The Crusaders couldn’t find their shot in the first half but made a hard push early in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, the comeback fell short.

“Our girls give great effort,” said Lincoln Christian coach Britt Ehlers. “Sometimes we struggle offensively and tonight was one of those nights. They did a nice job of pushing us out of what we like to do, and we didn’t respond how we needed to.”

Bishop Neumann (8-9), as well as Lincoln Christian, have two of the most difficult schedules in the state, playing some of the top Class B schools and in the case of Neumann, playing one of the best Class A teams this year. The records might not be the best indicator of who these teams are, and especially in the case of Bishop Neumann, they shouldn’t be overlooked come district time.

“We’re getting better every game, every practice,” Simons said. “Every year, that’s what it takes. You want to be playing your best basketball here in the next couple of weeks. If the last three or four games are an indicator, we’ve done some good things and some not-so-good things but overall, I’m pretty happy with where we’re headed as a team.”

