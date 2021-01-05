Behind '32 minutes of relentless pressure,' Lutheran girls upend No. 7 Wahoo for biggest win of season

Lutheran senior Addi Ernstmeyer said she thought Lutheran had this kind of defensive performance in it.

“I wish I could say I was surprised, but I know that sometimes when we’re in it, we just go out and play lights-out on defense,” she said. “It’s just awesome that we were able to play that way tonight.”

Lutheran lost its season opener 53-35 to rival Lincoln Christian, but looks much different now, Ernstmeyer said.

“Obviously the first game was kind of rough,” she said. “I think a lot of us were really, really nervous because it was our first game and we were playing Christian, which is another big rival. But we’ve improved leaps and bounds, but we all know that we can improve beyond where we are right now. We're all really excited to see how the rest of the season is going to go.”

Now Lutheran, which hosts DC West on Saturday, looks to keep the momentum going.

Coulter said the message after the game was to celebrate the win, but come back Wednesday and get better in practice.