Behind '32 minutes of relentless pressure,' Lutheran girls upend No. 7 Wahoo for biggest win of season

The Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team calls it "32 minutes of relentless pressure."
Go all out on defense and see what happens.
The Warriors have certainly found their identity after a 50-23 victory against Class C-1 No. 7 Wahoo on Tuesday night at Lutheran High School.
Clamping down with a 1-3-1 zone, Lincoln Lutheran forced 27 turnovers, put pressure on the ball, took away passing lines, used its length to poke away passes and take away shots, and rarely gave up any open looks en route to its eighth straight win — and its biggest win — of the season.
Lutheran (8-1) was indeed relentless for 32 minutes.
"Heart," is how Lutheran coach Wade Coulter described his team’s defensive effort. "Our kids have just played with passion and played really hard. They refuse to be outworked. When the energy and effort is consistent, a lot of great things can happen."
Lutheran has held its past eight opponents to 34, 29, 27, 35, 19, 23, 22 and 23 points. It limited Wahoo to one made field goal in the second quarter, two in the third quarter and one in the fourth. It forced Wahoo into turnovers on its first six possessions of the final quarter.
By then, Lutheran had built a comfortable lead. Lutheran used an 18-3 run in the first half to gain control, and scored the first two buckets after halftime to set the tone over the final 16 minutes. Junior Katelynn Oxley, one of nine Lutheran players to score, finished with a game-high 13 points.
Lutheran senior Addi Ernstmeyer said she thought Lutheran had this kind of defensive performance in it.
“I wish I could say I was surprised, but I know that sometimes when we’re in it, we just go out and play lights-out on defense,” she said. “It’s just awesome that we were able to play that way tonight.”
Lutheran lost its season opener 53-35 to rival Lincoln Christian, but looks much different now, Ernstmeyer said.
“Obviously the first game was kind of rough,” she said. “I think a lot of us were really, really nervous because it was our first game and we were playing Christian, which is another big rival. But we’ve improved leaps and bounds, but we all know that we can improve beyond where we are right now. We're all really excited to see how the rest of the season is going to go.”
Now Lutheran, which hosts DC West on Saturday, looks to keep the momentum going.
Coulter said the message after the game was to celebrate the win, but come back Wednesday and get better in practice.
“We’ve been saying that throughout this winning streak, a lot of teams don’t know anything about us and aren’t talking about us, nor should they be, because we need to go earn it,” Coulter said. “Every single day we have something to prove. We play with that chip on our shoulder, which kind of fuels us defensively, as well.
“If we go lose two or three games in a row, nobody cares anymore (and) we’re the flavor of the month. We’re not about that. We’re about consistency and getting better every day.”
Sophomore Autumn Iversen led Wahoo (5-3) with 11 points.
Wahoo boys 83, Lutheran 47
Marcus Glock scored 20 points and Trevor Kasischke add 17 for Wahoo.
Josh Puelz led Lutheran with 15 points.
