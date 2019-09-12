Parker Stafford was headed back to the airport, the final agenda item on her official visit Sunday to Eastern Illinois, when the Omaha Marian senior decided to make it official.
She was committed to the NCAA Division I Panthers.
"I was going to wait until I got home, but I was just like, 'Why am I waiting?'" Stafford said.
On Tuesday, Stafford made public her decision to go to Eastern Illinois. She chose the Panthers over Southeastern (Florida), Upper Iowa, Colorado State-Pueblo, Southern Nazarene and Concordia.
Eastern Illinois was Stafford's only Division I offer, but that didn't make the decision a slam dunk.
"I really tried to separate that from the equation and just focus on what was going to fit best with me overall," said Stafford, who averaged 7.7 points and 6.4 rebounds as a junior.
What stood out about Eastern Illinois?
"I was definitely impressed with the coaches and the campus," the 6-foot Stafford said. "The campus, when I walked up to it, it just felt like I was meant to be there."
Stafford also was attracted to the fast-paced nature of practices, something she got the hang of playing club ball for All Nebraska Attack.
Stafford gained more interest over the summer. She said she put an emphasis on making more time to train on her own.
It all led to a future as a Division I player.