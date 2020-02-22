Beatrice smothers Holdrege defensively in B-2 district final, moves on to state

BEATRICE — Addison Barnard and Class B No. 4 Beatrice didn’t want to leave their gym wondering, “What if?"

Even after a stellar regular season, the senior guard remembered the team’s loss to Waverly in the district finals last season and wanted to make sure the team wouldn’t suffer the same fate this year. She was also a member of Beatrice’s 2018 state semifinalist team, and as it turns out, making the state tournament is more fun than missing out.

With Barnard as the defensive leader of Beatrice’s full-court pressure, the Lady Orange forced 25 total turnovers and smothered Holdrege defensively throughout the B-2 district final in a 50-16 win Saturday.

“It’s awesome. This has been our plan from the get-go. We want to be state champions, and we just have to keep working every day to get to that point,” Barnard said.

The work began right away as Holdrege (10-15) turned the ball over on its first possessions, one of eight first-quarter turnovers from the Dusters. Two of Beatrice’s (20-3) focal points on offense, Makenzie Hatcliff and Carley Leners, combined to score 12 points in the first quarter as Beatrice took a 14-5 lead. The Lady Orange held Holdrege scoreless for over 4 minutes to begin the second quarter and claimed a 22-10 halftime lead.

