Beatrice smothers Holdrege defensively in B-2 district final, moves on to state

BEATRICE — Addison Barnard and Class B No. 4 Beatrice didn’t want to leave their gym wondering, “What if?"
Even after a stellar regular season, the senior guard remembered the team’s loss to Waverly in the district finals last season and wanted to make sure the team wouldn’t suffer the same fate this year. She was also a member of Beatrice’s 2018 state semifinalist team, and as it turns out, making the state tournament is more fun than missing out.
With Barnard as the defensive leader of Beatrice’s full-court pressure, the Lady Orange forced 25 total turnovers and smothered Holdrege defensively throughout the B-2 district final in a 50-16 win Saturday.
“It’s awesome. This has been our plan from the get-go. We want to be state champions, and we just have to keep working every day to get to that point,” Barnard said.
The work began right away as Holdrege (10-15) turned the ball over on its first possessions, one of eight first-quarter turnovers from the Dusters. Two of Beatrice’s (20-3) focal points on offense, Makenzie Hatcliff and Carley Leners, combined to score 12 points in the first quarter as Beatrice took a 14-5 lead. The Lady Orange held Holdrege scoreless for over 4 minutes to begin the second quarter and claimed a 22-10 halftime lead.
You have free articles remaining.
Olivia Aden opened the third quarter with a three-pointer, a rare occurrence on a 3-of-15 day for Beatrice from beyond the arc. After going cold for a few minutes, Beatrice scored five points in the span of 30 seconds. It received its final contributions from leading scorers Hatcliff and Leners, who both scored 11 points, as Beatrice led 34-16 heading into the fourth quarter.
Even with a solid lead, the Lady Orange refused to budge defensively, forcing eight turnovers as they held Holdrege scoreless for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
“We thought our pressure could bother them a little bit, and we tried to do some different ways of trapping,” Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said. “The girls bought in, and they were dialed in from the get-go.”
The big lead allowed Weeks to empty his bench and let his five seniors receive much-deserved ovations from a packed gym. Ten different Beatrice players scored in the win, while only four Dusters recorded points, led by Mallory Pfeifer's seven.
It was also a special moment for Weeks, whose father coached the Beatrice boys team for over two decades. Now, it’s his turn to lead Beatrice to a state basketball tournament, one which the Lady Orange have been waiting for all season.
“I’m lucky. I have a great group of girls to coach that do not like losing at all and are very competitive, so hopefully we can get rolling and win a few more at state,” Weeks said.