Class B No. 4 Beatrice has been one of the best defensive teams in the state this season, allowing 32.5 points per game.

And when the Lady Orange needed some stops Saturday against C-1 No. 5 Wahoo, it got them.

Beatrice allowed just 13 points in the second and third quarters to come from behind and defeat the Warriors 40-35 on Saturday at Wahoo.

“Even when they had some long possessions, we did a good job of staying really solid and getting some more defensive rebounds,” Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said. “Really proud of the way we played defensively.”

The defense took a while to kick it into gear for the Lady Orange. Wahoo jumped out to a 15-9 lead midway through the second quarter with Beatrice in an offensive drought.

But the stops started to come for Beatrice in the form of turnovers and preventing Wahoo from the offensive glass, leading to transition points and a Lady Orange lead at halftime. Beatrice held the lead for the rest of the way.

“We had a lot of conversations leading up to this game that they are a team, with their style of play, there's going to be a lot of times where you have runs and gaps,” Weeks said. “It’s just part of the game. When they go on a run, we have to make sure that we stay locked in so we can go on our run.”

After Beatrice took the lead, the defense was unbreakable.

Wahoo, a dynamic offensive team, was held to its lowest point total in its last eight games.

“They just play good defense,” Wahoo coach Sean Forbes said. “We could not get stuff going on offense, but eventually go some things and kept grinding to make it a good game. We just could not get over the hump.”

Beatrice seniors Riley Schwisow and Avery Barnard had a huge impact in the second half, making countless good defensive plays. Schwisow posted a game-high 16 points and the two were the catalysts for the Lady Orange offense in the second half.

“Fantastic job. When you have girls that drive it and make plays for you, it’s a lot easier,” Weeks said. “Those two definitely (stepped up). The way they guarded and then attacked with the ball was great.”

Beatrice dropped two of its three games before Saturday after starting the season 13-1. The win over Wahoo was the signature win the Lady Orange needed on its resume with a week left in the regular season.

After a berth in the state tournament last season, Beatrice is pushing to just get back before looking any farther.

“I think this gives us a lot of confidence going forward and next practice our girls will be excited and ready to go,” Weeks said. “Our first focus is to make sure we get (to state), and when we get there, we will be ready to go.”