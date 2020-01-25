Beatrice girls roll to tournament title in final season in the RCC

The Beatrice girls basketball team left one more mark in the River Cities Conference.
The Class No. 5 Lady Orange rolled to a 46-28 win against Omaha Skutt in the RCC Tournament championship game Saturday in Beatrice.
The Lady Orange are moving to the newly formed Trailblazer Conference starting in the fall.
Senior Carley Leners scored 15 points, and junior Mak Hatcliff added 10 for Beatrice, which improved to 11-2 overall.
Beatrice held Skutt to 11 first-half points.
The Lady Orange have won five straight games since losing at Fairbury on Jan. 7. Beatrice has won by margins of 40, 36, 41, 20 and 18 during that stretch.