Beatrice girls changing how they win games, but what hasn't changed is their end goal

Jalen Weeks and his coaching staff didn’t have to take the lead on setting expectations for this season.

The Beatrice players were already a step ahead of them. The girls told the coaches of their visions for the state tournament.

“They were dead set on that — 'We need to figure out how we get back there,'” Weeks said. “I know the girls, that’s what they’re looking forward to doing.”

Beatrice continues to put down the groundwork for another state berth run, which received a boost last weekend when the Lady Orange defeated Class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament final. The win pushed the record to 10-2 and Beatrice jumped to No. 7 in the latest Class B ratings.

Weeks, who grew up watching his father Jim build the Beatrice boys program into a consistent winner, is looking to do the same for the girls program.

Beatrice, aided by a strong group of seniors, got to the state championship game two years ago in Weeks' second year. Last year, the Lady Orange turned to Mak Hatcliff, who is having a standout freshman season at Doane, to lead a young group. Beatrice lost to Bennington in the district finals, but a 13-3 finish showed stability.

Needing to replace the team’s top two scorers from last year, Weeks said he didn’t exactly know what to expect, but he sensed the potential was there for another strong season.

“We knew we were going to play some girls that maybe didn’t get a whole lot of minutes, so it was kind of interesting to see how things were going to fit together,” Weeks said. “We were excited because we thought our scoring could be pretty balanced.”

And it has been.

The Lady Orange don’t have anyone averaging double figures in points, but junior Riley Schwisow and sophomore Addison Hatcliff are each averaging 8.7 points per game and senior Chelsea Leners is chipping in 6.9 points per game.

On Saturday against Wahoo, it was 6-0 sophomore Ellie Jurgens leading the scoring.

“You have some different girls that can get a score on their own and it’s kind of tough to defend at times when we’re clicking on offense,” Week said. “I think our girls know that. They’re really good teammates to each other and trusting each other, they know that we have some different options for different looks and I think they’ve bought into the roles that we’ve given them.”

Beatrice has won seven straight games and a big reason is an uptick in offensive production. The Lady Orange scored 27, 26, 25 and 29 points in a four-game stretch in December (going 2-2), but have reached 48 points or more in four of their past six games. That includes a 51-point effort against a Wahoo team known for its length and ability to keep scores low.

The players are being more aggressive and they’re starting to find more confidence on the offensive end, Weeks said.

Now the Lady Orange prepare for a difficult stretch to end the season. They’ll host No. 4 Norris on Tuesday before Saturday’s rematch with Wahoo. A much-improved Northwest team and a Waverly squad that has earned some big wins this season also await Beatrice.

It will be a good way to prepare the team for the postseason atmosphere, Weeks said. The Lady Orange hope that atmosphere includes Pinnacle Bank Arena in March.

“I think this year we saw a lot of good things and seeing what we have coming up, too, it certainly is exciting,” Weeks said of the program. “But I think this year how we’ve been preparing for games and the attention to detail that our girls have had, I think that helped us in winning some games here and having some success this season.

“If we want to be good every year, those things have to continue.”

