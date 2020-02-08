Barrett, Cave find their groove as Weeping Water wins first ECNC Tournament title in OT

Weeping Water is the smallest school in the East Central Nebraska Conference.
But led by senior Peyton Barrett and junior Grace Cave, two players capable of big games and big moments, the Indians are standing tall in the ECNC.
Barrett and Cave each scored 20 points and the Weeping Water girls rallied for a 48-44 overtime win against Malcolm in the conference tournament final Saturday night at Southeast Community College-Lincoln.
So how big is the school’s first ECNC title in girls basketball?
“Everything,” said Cave, an Omaha recruit. “Making history.”
Weeping Water, ranked No. 4 in Class D-1, played catch-up most of the game, and trailed by 11 at halftime. The Indians had trouble hitting shots for three quarters.
But Cave and Barrett got rolling against the Clippers’ 2-3 zone.
After making no threes in the first half, Cave and Barrett combined for six threes after halftime. Cave gave the Indians a brief lead with a corner three late in the fourth quarter before Malcolm tied the game on Emma Brown’s basket.
Barrett opened the overtime period with a three and Weeping Water never looked back. Cave and Barrett accounted for all 36 second-half points for Weeping Water (21-1).
“When you play good players they start to figure out a little bit,” Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. “You just got to tip your hat to Grace Cave and Peyton Barrett. They’re two excellent players, veteran players, they play a lot of basketball and they stepped up for their team, especially in that fourth quarter.”
Cave said the key to overcoming the early shooting struggles — Weeping Water was 5-for-20 from the field in the first half — was poise.
“It was important for us to stay within our game, know what to run,just stay within ourselves and know how to work as a team,” Cave said.
Cave also had a steal and a block on consecutive Malcolm possessions to keep Weeping Water in front in OT.
Malcolm (17-4), which starts two freshmen and has no seniors on the roster, jumped to a double-digit lead in the second quarter. Freshman point guard Alyssa Fortik had nine first-half points and finished with 17.
“Very proud of our girls, they hung in there,” Klepper said. “Obviously they had the experience factor, we’re a little green and there were times where it showed tonight.
“I thought we showed up, we played, we battled.”
Auburn boys 50, Yutan 39
Josh Lambert scored 18 points and C-1 No. 1 Auburn pulled away late to win the ECNC boys tournament title.
Auburn (19-0) was up by one point at halftime and up three after three, but Daniel Frary scored seven points in the final frame and the Bulldogs hit late free throws.
Trey Knudsen led C-2 No. 2 Yutan (16-2) with 14 points.
