Barrett, Cave find their groove as Weeping Water wins first ECNC Tournament title in OT

“When you play good players they start to figure out a little bit,” Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. “You just got to tip your hat to Grace Cave and Peyton Barrett. They’re two excellent players, veteran players, they play a lot of basketball and they stepped up for their team, especially in that fourth quarter.”

Cave said the key to overcoming the early shooting struggles — Weeping Water was 5-for-20 from the field in the first half — was poise.

“It was important for us to stay within our game, know what to run,just stay within ourselves and know how to work as a team,” Cave said.

Cave also had a steal and a block on consecutive Malcolm possessions to keep Weeping Water in front in OT.

Malcolm (17-4), which starts two freshmen and has no seniors on the roster, jumped to a double-digit lead in the second quarter. Freshman point guard Alyssa Fortik had nine first-half points and finished with 17.

“Very proud of our girls, they hung in there,” Klepper said. “Obviously they had the experience factor, we’re a little green and there were times where it showed tonight.

“I thought we showed up, we played, we battled.”

Auburn boys 50, Yutan 39