Britt Prince and Elkhorn North are going for a three in a row, but there are a couple of teams eager to get their crack at the Wolves. Here's what we are watching this week.

Thursday's first-round games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Elkhorn North vs. Norris, 1:30 p.m.

York vs. Scottsbluff, 3:15 p.m.

Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 6 p.m.

Sidney vs. Beatrice, 7:45 p.m.

Four players to watch

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Not much needs to be said about Prince. The 5-foot-11 junior is one of the top prospects in the country. She finished the season averaging 23.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.6 steals per game.

Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt: McCabe is a skilled scorer, reaching 1,000 points midway through her junior season in January. She is scoring 15.5 points per game this year and leads the SkyHawks in assists and steals.

McKenna Murphy, Elkhorn North: Murphy has been incredible for the Wolves this season after transferring from Fremont. A great shooter, the 5-11 junior is scoring 15 points per game and is the perfect co-star for Prince.

Parker Christiansen, Waverly: Christiansen is just a sophomore, but the 6-footer is really skilled and has a big impact on the game. She averaged 13.5 points and six rebounds while being a great defender. A matchup problem for most teams.

If you like offense …

Elkhorn North. The only game that the Wolves did not score 50 points was their lone loss to Omaha Skutt. That game finished 42-35. Elkhorn North scored 77, 70 and 76 points in their three games prior to the state tournament. The tandem of Britt Prince and McKenna Murphy is going to be tough for any team to guard.

If you like defense …

Omaha Skutt. The SkyHawks are talented on the offense, but the strength might be on the defensive end. They are allowing 27.6 points per game and allowed 40 just twice in their 23 games against Nebraska opponents. Six players average more than one steal a game, with Peyton McCabe just over a pair.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Sidney vs. Beatrice: Sidney is a relative unknown. The only state tournament team, from any class, that the Raiders played was Scottsbluff. Beatrice is a tough out, a team that allows 35 points per game. It's the perfect test to see if Sidney is a contender like their record would show.

What we'll be watching for

Inevitable rematch: Much like volleyball in the fall, Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn North seem to be on a collision course for the state championship. The Wolves won the basketball title between the two last season in convincing fashion. But both teams have brought in impact transfers. And the talent between the SkyHawks and Wolves is off the charts. A rematch of the title game last season — and the matchup from the first weekend of the regular season — would be terrific.

Ones out West: Scottsbluff is in the same boat as Sidney, but the picture is more clear for the Bearcats with a win over Waverly and a loss to C-1 Bridgeport. The question is how good are Sidney and Scottsbluff, and could they be the ones that knock off Omaha Skutt or Elkhorn North in a potential matchup.

