B girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

Elkhorn North and Omaha Skutt have split two games this season, and it would be surprising if the Wolves and SkyHawks weren't the last two teams standing in Class B.

But, can someone play spoiler?

Tuesday's first-round games

Elkhorn North (23-1) vs. Waverly (12-11), 9 a.m.

Norris (20-4) vs. York (21-4), 10:45 a.m.

Omaha Skutt (24-1) vs. Blair (18-6), 6 p.m.

Adams Central (22-3) vs. Beatrice (16-5), 7:45 p.m.

Four players to watch

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: There is a reason why the sophomore point guard has numerous Power Five college offers. She has a smooth release, can shoot from outside or drive to the rim, and make great passes. She averages 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 4.3 assists.

Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt: Like her older sister Taylor at Fremont, the sophomore and Drake recruit can score from just about anywhere, especially from the outside. She averages 17.8 points per game.

Delaney White, Norris: The South Dakota softball recruit is only 5-foot-9, but she plays like she's 6-4, pulling down 6.7 rebounds per game and working inside to score points amongst taller players.

Elizabeth Trausch, Adams Central: The 5-8 guard averages 15.3 points per contest and leads the Patriots in steals and is second in assists.

If you like defense ...

Beatrice always plays great defense under Jalen Weeks, allowing only 33.6 points per game. That includes holding a potent Elkhorn North team to a season-low 41 points back in December.

If you like offense ...

Elkhorn North can put up a lot of points. Prince is capable of scoring 25, 30, 34 points and when teams focus on stopping her, it creates a lot of open looks for the other Wolves, who are more than capable of hitting shots.

If you like the future ...

Prince is the best sophomore in the state, and McCabe may be No. 2. Those two had a classic duel in their last meeting. Prince scored 33 points. McCabe had 32. Two more years of that? Yes, please!

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Norris vs. York. It’s a rematch of last year’s state semifinal won by Norris with a big fourth-quarter run. The Titans also won the regular-season meeting at home in January, but it was close.

What we'll be watching for

Elkhorn North-Omaha Skutt III: It would be very surprising if the Wolves and SkyHawks are not the final two teams standing in Class B. Skutt won the regular-season meeting 63-54 before the Wolves avenged the loss with a buzzer-beating shot by Prince in the subdistrict final. Round 3 would be a doozy.

Is there a spoiler? Elkhorn North and Omaha Skutt are heads of the class, but there remain some talented teams. Keep an eye on Norris, which took Omaha Skutt to the wire a few weeks ago and then played much better against Elkhorn North in the second meeting of the season series. The Titans, with their length, can make it difficult for teams.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

