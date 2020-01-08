Ashland-Greenwood's Libal has her routine down, but is always adapting to improve her game

"I'm not very big and I have a lot of things that I need to improve on if I want to play at the next level, so I think it's super-important to get into the gym outside of practice, because practice is based mostly on what's going to happen in the games teamwise," said Libal, who scored 37 points in a game last season. "It's also very important because if I have a bad shooting game, I get super in my head, so just coming here and clearing my head, making some shots, helps a lot."

Libal also is one of several leaders on a veteran team. The Bluejays (5-5) start four juniors and a senior, and two juniors and a senior come off the bench. The group continues to grow together and four of those losses went down to the wire.

"I can just see their confidence overall grow from when they started as freshmen to now, huge growth from last year," Fangmeyer said. "We've competed in every game this year and we've had chances to pull off some victories. I'm pleased with where we're at. Obviously we'd like to win them all, but I like just the way we are competing and just being in every ballgame."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

