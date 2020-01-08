Ashland-Greenwood's Libal has her routine down, but is always adapting to improve her game

ASHLAND — Ten. Ten in a row.
Some of Kiara Libal's success on the basketball court can be traced to a routine.
"At the end of every practice I make 10 in a row, and every weekend when I come shoot I have to make 10 in a row before I leave, which I think really helps with my free-throw shooting," the Ashland-Greenwood junior guard says.
So it should be of no surprise that the Bluejays' top shooter already owns some charity-stripe records at the school. She made 18 in one game as a freshman, and recently became the school's all-time leader in career free throws made. She's at 253 and counting.
Sure, Libal has a routine, but she can also adapt.
She arrived at the high school level as a dangerous three-point shooter. When teams started to defend her tougher on the perimeter, Libal began to work on driving to the basket, asking teammates to come to the gym in the summer to help her. In turn, that's helping her get to the free-throw line a lot.
More than anything, Libal is a "fierce competitor," her coach Barry Fangmeyer said.
"She's not afraid to have the ball in her hands and she wants to take the ball to the hole as much as possible and get on the free-throw line," he said.
"... and it's not just basketball."
Libal also is a standout softball player. She already owns a school record for career homers, and Libal has yet to decide if she will play basketball or softball in college.
"People always ask me that and I'm never really sure," Libal said of viewing herself as a softball player or basketball player. "It kind of depends on the season."
College hoops or college softball is a question Libal can decide on at a later date. But there is no questioning her commitment to and love for basketball.
Fangmeyer said Libal will go to the school on off days and shoot as much as she can to work on her three-point shot and, of course, those free throws. "She puts in a lot of time," he added.
For Libal, a school gym is like a second home. Her father, Jason, was the principal at Wahoo before becoming the superintendent at Ashland-Greenwood.
"Ever since I was young, he would come up and work and I would shoot and shoot," said Libal, who also serves on the Nebraska Special Olympics youth activation committee. "And now on the weekends I'll come out and shoot by myself or shoot with him."
The work continues to pay off.
Libal, a three-year starter, is averaging 18.4 points per game, an impressive number considering she draws the opposition's best defender every night. Libal scored 28 and 29 points in back-to-back games last week.
"I'm not very big and I have a lot of things that I need to improve on if I want to play at the next level, so I think it's super-important to get into the gym outside of practice, because practice is based mostly on what's going to happen in the games teamwise," said Libal, who scored 37 points in a game last season. "It's also very important because if I have a bad shooting game, I get super in my head, so just coming here and clearing my head, making some shots, helps a lot."
Libal also is one of several leaders on a veteran team. The Bluejays (5-5) start four juniors and a senior, and two juniors and a senior come off the bench. The group continues to grow together and four of those losses went down to the wire.
"I can just see their confidence overall grow from when they started as freshmen to now, huge growth from last year," Fangmeyer said. "We've competed in every game this year and we've had chances to pull off some victories. I'm pleased with where we're at. Obviously we'd like to win them all, but I like just the way we are competing and just being in every ballgame."
