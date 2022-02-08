As it shows against Norris, Omaha Skutt's ability to handle pressure is 'really crazy, but it's really neat'

FIRTH — Norris wasn't going away Tuesday night.

In fact, the Class B No. 4 Titans took their first lead of the game on Sage Burbach's two near the rim with 3 minutes, 15 seconds remaining.

And yet, a team that relies quite a bit on sophomores and freshmen, didn't get rattled on the road.

Top-ranked Omaha Skutt stayed composed and answered with a quick 7-0 run to regain the momentum in what turned out to be a 53-47 girls basketball victory at Norris Middle School.

"I was never worried because our kids just never seem to worry," Omaha Skutt coach Kip Colony said. "They don't panic.

"We work hard on those types of scores (and) pressure situations at the end of the game — who to get the ball to at the end of the game — and I think our kids did a good job executing."

At 19-0, the SkyHawks are only one of two unbeaten teams remaining in the state, the other being Class A No. 1 Millard South.

Omaha Skutt is excelling with a freshman (Presley Douglas) and two sophomores (Peyton McCabe and Addison Burt) in the starting lineup.

But it was two older players who turned the game in the SkyHawks' favor when the Titans were picking up steam.

Junior Julia Connealy made back-to-back baskets — the first to tie the game at 41-41 and the second for the lead — and senior Victoria Van Dyke nailed a corner three to push the cushion to five with 1:50 remaining.

For a team that hasn't played a lot of close games this season — outside of recording close wins against Elkhorn North and Lincoln Pius X — the SkyHawks looked right at home.

"The biggest part was the support we had and the bench support," Van Dyke said. "We never got down on ourselves. I know we haven't been in a situation like that a lot throughout the season, but we pulled out the win, we did it together and it's fun."

Colony has coached a lot of basketball, spending many years coaching Millard West, but he said this is a unique group.

"I've never coached a group of freshmen like this, they just don't seem nervous," he said. "It's crazy. It's really crazy, but it's really neat. And our older kids I think stay the course and keep them calm, too."

Speaking of pressure, the SkyHawks seem to be handling it well when it comes to talk of an undefeated season.

The key: the SkyHawks don't talk about it much.

"The fact that we're 19-0 makes us all so happy, but we're not done," Van Dyke said.

McCabe, a Drake recruit, had 14 points and senior Jesse Trout added 11 for the SkyHawks.

Norris (16-3) got a game-high 18 point from the junior Burbach and 12 from senior Ella Waters. The Titans are in the midst of a big week. They played top-ranked Skutt on Tuesday and play at No. 2 Elkhorn North on Friday.

All three of Norris' losses have come to the top three teams in Class B.

Taylor McCabe breaks state record

It was a good night for the McCabes.

While Peyton McCabe was hitting free throws to ice Omaha Skutt's win against Norris, older sister Taylor became the state's all-time leader in career three-pointers.

The Fremont senior and Iowa recruit set the record at 364 during Tuesday's win against Grand Island.

McCabe, who set the record on a corner attempt, passed Brooke Kissinger's record of 363. Kissinger was a standout at Minden before playing for the Huskers.

