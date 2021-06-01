Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 girls basketball nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the girls basketball finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Jillian Aschoff

School: Lincoln Pius X | Year: Senior

The point guard directed the Thunderbolts to back-to-back Class A state titles. Known for her passing skills, she averaged eight points, 6.3 assists, four rebounds and 2.7 steals per game, and was named a second-team Super-Stater.

Alexis Markowski

School: Lincoln Pius X | Year: Senior

The 6-3 post player averaged 22.3 points and 13 rebounds while shooting nearly 60% from the field. She scored a school-record 42 points in the HAC Tournament final against Fremont, and was named the Journal Star's Super-State honorary captain. Markowski also was named Nebraska Gatorade player of the year.

Kaysia Woods