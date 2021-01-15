Another sign of growth in Lincoln girls basketball? A talented crop of freshmen ready to rise to the top

"To me, it's back again where you expect there's going to be championships won in the city and you expect where you're going to have a freshman class where multiple players are playing Division I basketball after high school," Iromuanya said. "To me, it's super-exciting to be able to coach these young girls and prepare them for that next level as well."

Northeast and Southeast are leaning on the help of freshmen to build up their programs.

On Tuesday, Nyaluak Dak came off the bench and dropped 21 points in leading Southeast to a win against Grand Island. The 6-1 Dak is a low-block player, but also has good ball and perimeter skills, Southeast coach Isaiah Dell said. Freshman Samantha Searcey, the Knights' starting point guard, brings a high competitive spirit and bulldog mentality to the floor. Kya Branch is another freshman starter for the Knights.

Dell said they have handled the freshman moments well.

"I think the biggest challenge is just to make sure that they continue to stay positive with whatever adversity we continue to see," Dell said. "Girls basketball in Lincoln is phenomenal right now, and the teams that we compete against night in and night out are great. So I think they also got to keep that in mind (that) we're playing top-notch competition, so we're going to improve regardless of winning or losing."