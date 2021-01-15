Another sign of growth in Lincoln girls basketball? A talented crop of freshmen ready to rise to the top

Charity Iromuanya remembers what it was like playing Class A basketball as a freshman.
Whoa, it was intimidating.
"I had seniors on a team, I had players that were bigger than me on the team, you're trying to learn a brand new offense, you're trying to adapt to a brand new school. Everything," the former Lincoln Northeast standout and current Rockets girls basketball coach said. "It was overwhelming, but it also was extremely satisfying to be able to say, 'I start for a Class A team and I'm contributing.'"
Iromuanya can relate to a budding crop of freshmen in the Capital City, who are already contributing at the varsity level and showing flashes of what's to come.
There are multiple Class A Lincoln teams ranked in the top 10. Lincoln Pius X is No. 1 and the defending state champion, Lincoln Southwest is fifth, Lincoln East is sixth, Lincoln High is seventh and Lincoln North Star is eighth. They're getting it done behind a healthy blend of talent and experience.
But multiple freshmen are helping their respective teams, too, and at times, playing beyond their age.
Lincoln High (Yelaniya Bradley) and Lincoln Southwest (Kennadi Williams) are starting freshmen at point guard. Lincoln Southeast is starting two freshmen and has another as the first player off the bench. At Northeast, Iromuanya is coaching two freshman starters, including one of the state's top freshmen in 6-foot post player Doneelah Washington, who is averaging about 15 points and 13 rebounds per contest.
"To me, it's back again where you expect there's going to be championships won in the city and you expect where you're going to have a freshman class where multiple players are playing Division I basketball after high school," Iromuanya said. "To me, it's super-exciting to be able to coach these young girls and prepare them for that next level as well."
Northeast and Southeast are leaning on the help of freshmen to build up their programs.
On Tuesday, Nyaluak Dak came off the bench and dropped 21 points in leading Southeast to a win against Grand Island. The 6-1 Dak is a low-block player, but also has good ball and perimeter skills, Southeast coach Isaiah Dell said. Freshman Samantha Searcey, the Knights' starting point guard, brings a high competitive spirit and bulldog mentality to the floor. Kya Branch is another freshman starter for the Knights.
Dell said they have handled the freshman moments well.
"I think the biggest challenge is just to make sure that they continue to stay positive with whatever adversity we continue to see," Dell said. "Girls basketball in Lincoln is phenomenal right now, and the teams that we compete against night in and night out are great. So I think they also got to keep that in mind (that) we're playing top-notch competition, so we're going to improve regardless of winning or losing."
Throwing freshmen into the fire can lead to some growing pains. More and more likely, they're competing against players who are two or three years older than them. There are going to be youthful mistakes.
But coaches are not afraid to challenge them, either.
Washington has been asked to take on a big role for a new-look Rockets team, battling in the paint with some of the state's top frontcourt players.
"I think that's part of being a freshman, is you're supposed to be feeling things out, but here we are telling her like, 'I expect a double-double out of you every game,'" Iromuanya said.
Northeast, which had to replace 24 points a game from Super-State player McKenna Minter (now at Seton Hall), also is starting 5-11 freshman Serena Heeren.
Iromuanya said she's been impressed with the instincts and physicality of Washington and Heeren.
Dell said he has seen normal to above-normal growth from his young players. There are a lot of teaching moments during and after games and practices.
"I think film for us has been huge," Dell said. "You kind of have to check your ego a little bit and take some constructive criticism and learn and grow from you're a freshman, you're going to make mistakes It's how quickly can you learn. There's no substitute for experience, and those guys are just trying to take in as much as possible and learn on the fly."
