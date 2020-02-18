Another fourth-quarter special leads No. 5 East girls to an upset of No. 1 Millard South

“I thought we played hard the whole game,” East coach Dennis Prichard said. “(We) kept saying shots are going to fall because we had a bunch of easy ones that didn’t for us.

“We really didn’t do much different. We just kept trying to keep them off-balance, kept shifting our presses and our coverage a little bit.”

East forced 25 turnovers, including several in the fourth quarter.

The Spartans, who have played every top-10 team at least once this season, have had a knack this season for playing their best basketball in the final quarter.

East will play as many as 10 players, which allows them to play at the pace they want.

“We try to go deep on bench so that we can wear teams out a little bit,” Prichard said. “I think all of that kind of plays off of it that we can work the other team’s ball-handlers, tire them out a little bit. But we got a lot of great senior leadership on this team, girls that have been in the state tournament. I think that helps.”

Searcey finished with a game-high 16 points, and Roberts added nine.