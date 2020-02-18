Another fourth-quarter special leads No. 5 East girls to an upset of No. 1 Millard South

The Lincoln East girls have had some special fourth quarters this season.
There was the comeback win on the road at Fremont. The 20-plus point rally against Omaha Westside.
Those were topped on Tuesday night.
The Class A No. 5 Spartans saved their best 8 minutes of the game for last to knock off No. 1 and previously unbeaten Millard South 53-46 at East High School. The win also came on night when the Spartans honored eight seniors.
“Millard South is a great team and they’re always challenging us and I think we match up with them really well,” East senior Delaney Roberts said. “I think we’ve been preparing all season for this, so it feels really good to have this momentum going into the districts.”
The Spartans (19-3) turned up the defensive pressure and outscored the Patriots 22-10 in the fourth quarter.
Taylor Searcey, another Spartan senior, hit a three-pointer to give her team a 42-40 lead with 3:40 remaining, and hit a tie-breaking bucket the next time down the court. The Spartans never relinquished the lead thanks to an 11-of-12 stat line at the free-throw line in the fourth.
East put itself in position to win despite some shooting struggles over the first three quarters. Both teams had some tough stretches offensively, and turned to their defense.
“I thought we played hard the whole game,” East coach Dennis Prichard said. “(We) kept saying shots are going to fall because we had a bunch of easy ones that didn’t for us.
“We really didn’t do much different. We just kept trying to keep them off-balance, kept shifting our presses and our coverage a little bit.”
East forced 25 turnovers, including several in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans, who have played every top-10 team at least once this season, have had a knack this season for playing their best basketball in the final quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
East will play as many as 10 players, which allows them to play at the pace they want.
“We try to go deep on bench so that we can wear teams out a little bit,” Prichard said. “I think all of that kind of plays off of it that we can work the other team’s ball-handlers, tire them out a little bit. But we got a lot of great senior leadership on this team, girls that have been in the state tournament. I think that helps.”
Searcey finished with a game-high 16 points, and Roberts added nine.
Senior and Creighton recruit Jayme Horan had 11 points and senior and South Dakota recruit Maddie Krull added 10 for the Patriots (23-1), who will play No. 6 Papillion-La Vista later this week. The Patriots were without sophomore and starter Megan Belt.
Prichard didn’t want to put too much stock in Tuesday’s win. There is more to play for starting with next week’s district tournament.
“It’s big for us just kind of try to stay up there as far as the wild card goes,” Prichard said. “You know they’re (Millard South) going to learn from it and bounce back. It’s just one game.”
Still, the Spartans can use the game as a springboard, Prichard said.
For eight seniors, they know their time together in Spartan blue is winding down.
“I think it gives us extreme confidence just knowing we can beat such a great team,” Roberts said. “I just think going into districts this is the best momentum builder we can have so we just need to keep it going.”
Millard South boys 54, Lincoln East 50
Junior Jack Cooper scored 18 points as the Patriots closed the game on a 9-5 run.
Leading 46-45, Millard South (9-12) missed a front end of a one-and-one, but grabbed the offensive board, forcing East to foul. Junior Michael Harding scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth for Millard South.
Junior Carter Glenn led the Spartans (8-15) with 19 points.
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 2.18
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 2.18
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 2.18
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 2.18
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 2.18
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 2.18
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 2.18
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 2.18
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 2.18
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 2.18
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 2.18
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 2.18
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 2.18
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 2.18
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 2.18
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.