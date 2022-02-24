Anderson, Gatwech power North Star girls past Omaha North in A-2 district

The Lincoln North Star girls basketball team earned its first win since December, defeating Omaha North 71-41 in an A-2 first-round game Thursday at North Star High School.

Sophomore guard Aleziah Anderson led all players with 17 points, while freshman Sarah Gatwech put up 16 for North Star. Gatwech and Anderson combined for 22 points in the first half, outscoring the Vikings by themselves and leading the Gators to a 38-20 halftime advantage.

North Star freshman Brooke Plahn scored all nine of her points in the second half.

Lincoln North Star will play at Fremont against the No. 3-ranked Tigers on Saturday at 5 p.m.

