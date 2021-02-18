An ailing Abby Wachal 'sets the tone' for Lutheran girls to top Christian in the C1-2 final

MALCOLM — The Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team didn’t know how much production they’d be getting from Abby Wachal.
The Warrior sophomore missed school Wednesday due to illness and only got through a portion of Lincoln Lutheran’s pregame warmups. But when the opening whistle blew, it was the same old fiery Wachal leading the Warrior charge.
Wachal’s constant defensive pressure helped Lincoln Lutheran keep Lincoln Christian off-balance all night as the No. 7 Warriors won the C1-2 subdistrict final 45-22 on Thursday.
“She (Wachal) sets the tone for us with her mindset, swagger and attitude, and everybody feasts off that,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Wade Coulter said.
Fresh off its upset win over No. 1 Malcolm in the subdistrict semifinals, Lincoln Christian (11-11) couldn’t find its shooting touch in the first half. Freshman Annie Hueser hit an early three-pointer in the first quarter, but the Crusaders didn’t make another field goal all half as part of a 1-for-24 shooting performance.
Lincoln Lutheran (18-2) led 18-8 at halftime before Hueser, Ashlynn Ailes and Emerson Crist all sunk three-pointers in the third quarter to make it 31-20 heading into the final period. Despite desperately needing scoring opportunities, Lincoln Christian only attempted two shots in seven minutes as the Warriors’ late intensity was too much to overcome.
“We’ve got tough kids and we tell them that every day,” Lincoln Christian coach Britt Ehlers said. “It came through tonight, but we just couldn’t match them as the game went on. Our kids played incredibly hard, but they just got worn out.”
Lincoln Lutheran forced 16 turnovers, including a late Wachal and-one that sent the Warrior bench into a frenzy and put the game out of reach at 39-22. She led all scorers with 12 points while junior Katelynn Oxley added 10 more in a 16-for-37 (43%) shooting night for the Warriors.
Hueser paced Lincoln Christian with nine points, but its 6-for-37 (16%) performance from the field also led to the Warriors outrebounding Christian 24-15.
“Defense and rebounding give you chance in every single game and we’ve preached that all season,” Coulter said. “We play 10, 11 kids and we really trust them to go out there and fly around for 90 seconds or two minutes.”
Following the win, the Warriors linked arms with their cheerleaders and danced in front of their student section to celebrate their spot in the C-1 district finals. Meanwhile, Lincoln Christian’s season may have ended Thursday night, but Ehlers said he’s proud of all the progress his team made in his first year as head coach.
“I couldn’t ask for a better memory from my first year; the joy on the girls’ faces and in their hearts was awesome,” he said.