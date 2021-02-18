An ailing Abby Wachal 'sets the tone' for Lutheran girls to top Christian in the C1-2 final

“We’ve got tough kids and we tell them that every day,” Lincoln Christian coach Britt Ehlers said. “It came through tonight, but we just couldn’t match them as the game went on. Our kids played incredibly hard, but they just got worn out.”

Lincoln Lutheran forced 16 turnovers, including a late Wachal and-one that sent the Warrior bench into a frenzy and put the game out of reach at 39-22. She led all scorers with 12 points while junior Katelynn Oxley added 10 more in a 16-for-37 (43%) shooting night for the Warriors.

Hueser paced Lincoln Christian with nine points, but its 6-for-37 (16%) performance from the field also led to the Warriors outrebounding Christian 24-15.

“Defense and rebounding give you chance in every single game and we’ve preached that all season,” Coulter said. “We play 10, 11 kids and we really trust them to go out there and fly around for 90 seconds or two minutes.”

Following the win, the Warriors linked arms with their cheerleaders and danced in front of their student section to celebrate their spot in the C-1 district finals. Meanwhile, Lincoln Christian’s season may have ended Thursday night, but Ehlers said he’s proud of all the progress his team made in his first year as head coach.