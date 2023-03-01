Kennadi Williams remembers the moment vividly.

She’s playing in a basketball tournament in Minneapolis in early June. Williams is in the middle of a Eurostep. Her left foot’s on the court. A defender stepped up, presumably to take a charge, and hit Williams in the chest. Upon impact, Williams spun, but her left leg remained planted.

No pop. Instant pain. She drops to the floor.

In the stands, her mom and her aunt immediately started crying. Her dad tried to be positive. As they wrangled Kennadi into the car, her dad, Lloyd Williams, offered reassuring words.

“We don’t know yet,” Lloyd remembers saying about the severity. “And even if it is bad, it’s not the end of the world. You’re still living. You’re still breathing. Injuries happen, but it’s gonna be a long fight back.”

Seven months and 26 days after Kennadi’s surgery, she returned to the floor against Millard North on Feb. 14.

And somehow, after starting 6-8, Lincoln Southwest managed to make the state tournament for the seventh straight year after beating Bellevue West in the A-2 district title game last week.

The Silver Hawks’ road ended Wednesday as top-ranked Millard South used a 31-point game from senior Cora Olsen to down Southwest, 74-58, in Class A’s first round of the NSAA championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

But their journey, and Kennadi’s, is one worth celebrating anyway.

* * *

No matter what anyone said, Kennadi knew she was going to play this season.

She had already missed Southwest’s entire softball season this past fall, and the two-sport Nebraska commit wasn’t about to sit out again.

Not if she could help it, anyway.

“It was just a matter of when,” Kennadi said.

Kennadi’s mom, Amy Williams — Nebraska’s women’s basketball coach — wasn’t entirely optimistic about her daughter’s return to the floor this year, Lloyd said.

Amy knows Kennadi’s struggles first-hand. She sustained a severe, season-ending knee injury in practice during her senior season at Nebraska in 1996-97.

But Lloyd could see the gears turning for Kennadi in December and told Southwest assistant coach Nicole Kubik that he’d be “shocked” if she didn’t return to the floor.

“To Kennadi’s credit, she just put in the work,” Lloyd said. “She just was not going to take no for an answer.”

The work: physical therapy appointments three times a week for five months. Then, twice a week for physical therapy and three times a week to Kratos for strength training.

She, according to Lloyd, didn’t miss a day.

“I didn't have any setbacks or anything throughout my recovery process,” Kennadi said. “Everything just really felt nice and smooth. My knee was always fine. I didn’t really have any pain or swelling. So, I had it in the back of my mind I was gonna play this season.”

Two hundred and forty days later, she played — with a hulking, bulky black knee brace taking up the majority of her left leg.

She wasn’t back to 100% — she still isn’t — so she played on a minutes restriction while coming off the bench.

“It was a little overwhelming,” Kennadi said. “It was a little emotional — just finally being back playing even though I hadn’t missed the whole year, but it just felt nice to finally be out there.”

Her one-point outing against Millard North was the start. She was just knocking some rust off.

Four points against Kearney. Nine points against Papillion-La Vista. Sixteen against Bellevue West.

Twenty-three against Millard South in her first start of the season on Wednesday.

“When I look at her and how proud I am of her, it’s just a reminder that she’s actually a better player than I was in high school,” Lloyd said, who played at UTSA from 1996-2000. “It’s actually fun to see.”

* * *

The future is bright for Kennadi Williams.

In the short term, she’s still unsure how much she’ll play for Southwest’s soccer team this spring. She’s cleared to play, but since she was still on a minutes restriction through basketball’s state tournament, she figures she’ll have to work back into soccer shape.

“Playing 40 minutes a half, that sounds not fun right now,” Kennadi said.

In the long term, though, she’s looking forward to playing more games in the Vault.

Yes, when she’s a Husker playing for her mom.

But in the more immediate future, too — like potentially helping Southwest clinch its eighth straight state tournament berth next season.

“You never take things for granted,” Southwest coach Tim Barada said. “You really enjoy the time that you do have. She is soaking in the moments right now. She takes losses harder than anybody else.

“She’ll look back and go, ‘All that hard work I did for eight months to get back to that point, it shows that hard work pays off.’ Sometimes the bad things happen to the best people, so it’s one of those things where I am looking forward to having her for another year because our kids get to be around Kennadi for another year.”

Even with all the adversity Southwest faced this season — all the losses, Kennadi’s injury paired with senior Aniya Seymore’s injury — the Silver Hawks desperately wanted to win Wednesday.

The impending loss sunk in for Kennadi as she checked out near the game’s end.

While seated on the bench with a minute to go in the game, tears began to well in Kennadi’s eyes. Her head briefly rested on her hands before she began to wipe the tears away.

She’s sad for Brinly Christensen, who played in her last state tournament after averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a senior.

She’s sad for Seymore, who in all likelihood has a torn Achilles that ended her senior season.

But she’s proud of how the Silver Hawks rallied to get here in the first place.

And so is everyone around them.

“We were the worst team in Lincoln,” Barada said. “Nobody expected us to be anywhere late in the year. It’s a credit to Brinly and Aniya, and Kennadi in practice while she was still not able to play, but to be able to do the things to get us to qualify.

“... They’re the reason that we are here and we’re playing in the state tournament. Our kids don’t realize what a big deal that is because we’ve been here seven years in a row. And we continue to tell them, but it’s a big deal for them to get here. It really is.”

Photos: Day 1 of the girls state basketball tournament