It’s easy to spot Britt Prince.

The 5-foot-11 generational talent out of Elkhorn North has her trademark look, and she’s sticking to it.

With every Eurostep, every floater, every mid-range jumper, every buzzer-beating pull-up three, her long, blond hair is styled down while paired with a headband.

She’s worn her hair down while playing organized sports since the age of 3. As a child with wispy and fine hair, ponytail holders always slipped out.

Her hair eventually grew thicker. For once, she could tie her hair up. So, for a middle school softball game, she did — a ponytail. But one of Prince’s best friends got hit in the face and broke her nose to the point where it required surgery.

“Britt was really upset by her friend getting her nose broke,” said Ann Prince, Britt’s mom and Elkhorn North’s coach. “And she was like, ‘I’m not wearing my hair in a ponytail again.’”

So by now, the junior point guard is used to it.

It doesn’t hinder her — not for one second.

Britt’s not just leading the charge for Elkhorn North in the Wolves’ quest for their third-straight state title, but for the country.

She’s ESPN’s 10th-ranked player in the 2024 class — the highest-rated Nebraskan since Jessica Shepard vaulted to No. 3 in 2015.

Britt’s earned more than 35 scholarship offers from the likes of just about every major program in the country. That includes Nebraska and Creighton.

And she’s only a junior.

It’s overwhelming at times, sure. But Britt’s appreciative of it all.

“It’s really special because not a lot of us get that opportunity,” she said.

* * *

The picture is seared into Ann Prince’s mind.

Little Britt is on the kitchen floor dribbling a pink and white mini basketball.

She’s in diapers, no older than 18 months.

Britt, obviously, doesn’t remember that. But she does remember their old house in Fremont with the unfinished basement and how she shot hoops down there.

Those impromptu sessions helped Britt’s game start to take shape – beginning with her co-ed Omaha Sports Academy in early elementary school.

Even at a young age, that’s when Ann knew her daughter had the potential for something special.

“She started to shine and stood out, even amongst the boys,” Ann said. “Physical play, fast play, showed that she could shoot with both hands, shoot pretty well, even for that age.”

For Britt, though, it didn’t click until her freshman year of high school.

Elkhorn North had just opened. Only 645 students were enrolled and no seniors were among them. The Wolves’ varsity squad featured five freshmen, five sophomores and four juniors.

“No one really believed in us besides ourselves,” Britt said.

Ann added: “These girls hadn’t played together before.”

No matter.

Elkhorn North won its first-ever game against Duchesne. And then the next against Bennington. And the next. And the next. Before long, Elkhorn North strung together 14 straight wins before the program’s first loss late in the season to Norris.

The Wolves earned the No. 2 seed at the state tournament that year and advanced to the Class B title game against No. 1 Norris — the only team Elkhorn North had lost to that season, doing so twice.

Third time, for all the marbles? Elkhorn North reigned victorious.

“I had always dreamt of getting here to the state tournament when I was younger,” Britt said. “... It was just a crazy run, for sure. That first year was awesome.”

Through it all, that’s Britt’s favorite memory.

Not just because of the unprecedented win. But because she got to share it with her mom.

“You’re on top of the world,” Britt said. “It was so special, her putting that medal around my neck. Just being able to share that moment with her, it shows all of our hard work and dedication and all the hours that our whole team put in the gym. It was awesome.”

* * *

Britt has a decision to make.

It doesn’t need to be today. It doesn’t need to be next week, or next month, even.

But some schools want to know what she’s thinking — sooner rather than later.

As of right now, only one of the top prospects in the 2024 class has committed, but that will change here soon.

“There’s just a little bit more pressure coming with that,” Ann said. “There’s some schools that really want to know pretty soon.”

But in the right now, Britt’s focusing on her present.

She and Elkhorn North are vying for Class B’s first three-peat since Seward’s four-year reign from 2009-12.

So far, the Wolves are well on their way.

Prince scored 28 points in No. 1-seeded Elkhorn North’s first-round victory over No. 8 Norris, and added 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“It’s super cool what we’ve been able to do already,” Britt said. “But we don’t look at the past. You just keep looking at the next game, next opponent. That’s really our mindset, and then everything else will take care of itself.”

The next thing Britt, Ann and the Wolves are worried about is their next matchup — a Friday clash with York in the Class B quarterfinals.

Yes, there are big stakes.

Lose, go home. Win, advance to the title game for the third straight season.

But underneath it all, it’s one more game that Britt and Ann get to share.

“It’s the best thing ever,” Ann said of coaching Britt. “I love the game. She loves the game. And to be able to share that with her, it’s beyond words.”