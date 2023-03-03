This isn’t how Ruthie Loomis-Goltl wanted her high school career to end.

One year after leading Bridgeport to the Class C-2 title game, the Bulldogs came painfully close to repeating as finalists in Class C-1 this year.

The dagger to the heart came with 29 seconds left: a go-ahead three-pointer from Adams Central’s Kadi Kimberly in overtime Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Even though Loomis-Goltl scored 18 points, it wasn’t enough to hold off the Patriots. Final score: No. 3 Adams Central 47, No. 2 Bridgeport 44.

“That’s a really difficult loss,” Loomis-Goltl said. “It’s a hard way to finish out a career, but we were able to do it together. We were able to build something together and work hard together for something every single day. That’s something I’ll take with me for the rest of my life.”

It’s not technically over for Ruthie, who signed with Colorado in November as one of the nation’s top 100 prospects in the 2023 class.

On Saturday, Bridgeport faces Malcolm in a game no one wants to play: the third-place consolation game at Lincoln Northwest.

But for Ruthie, it’s one more chance to play with her younger sister, Olivia.

“I mean, there’s nothing like it,” Ruthie said. “It’s different than a bond you have with other teammates because that’s your blood; that’s your best friend. It’s really special.”

Olivia, a junior guard at 5-foot-11, is a standout in her own right, as she’s committed to play for Northern Colorado.

Ruthie and Olivia were Bridgeport’s leading scorers and rebounders this season, as Ruthie averaged 21 points and 7.7 rebounds, while Olivia, a junior, averaged 18.9 points and 5.7 rebounds in 2022-23.

“It’s our last dance, you could say. It’s our last go-round together.” Olivia said through tears. “I’ve been playing on her team since junior high. She’s my best friend. I love playing with her. It’s super special.

“It’s hard to think about it now because obviously none of us want to play in a third-place game, but we still have each other, so we might as well go out and play hard. It’s our last run.”

***

Bridgeport, affectionately, is situated in the middle of nowhere.

If you’re driving in the Panhandle on Highway 26, as the cliche goes, blink and you’ll miss the town of around 1,500. For Bridgeport residents, it’s closer for them to drive to Denver than it is to travel to Lincoln — a 210-mile drive compared to a 364-mile trek.

Ruthie, though, takes great pride in representing her small town in the Panhandle.

“It’s super important to represent Western Nebraska and small towns in general,” she said. “I had a lot of people tell me, ‘You need to transfer up to a bigger school.’ I always felt like that wasn’t necessary because we’re good right where we’re at.”

Even though Ruthie, a 6-foot-3 center, has played for a small town school in Class C-2 and Class C-1, colleges knew where to find her.

She started getting interest in eighth grade — which is when she began to believe she could play at the Division I level.

“It was hard to believe. It was kind of a shock for me,” Ruthie said. “I didn’t expect it. It definitely took a while for it to really become real for me.”

By the time she committed to Colorado, Ruthie had a host of other offers under her belt, including Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Utah State, Wichita State, Omaha and UMKC.

But right now, Ruthie isn't too preoccupied with next fall.

Instead, she's focusing on soaking up her final moments of being a high schooler — even if it includes the third-place game rather than the title.

“I’m trying to not think about the end,” Ruthie said. “We were hoping for another chance to finish with gold, but it has been really special. My class has done some good things. I’m grateful that I was able to be a part of a team that played in Lincoln the last three years and has been a model for the younger girls in our community.”

