Alexis Markowski passes Maddie Simon as Pius X's all-time leading scorer

Alexis Markowski continues to cement herself as one of the greatest players to wear the green and gold.

The Lincoln Pius X senior became the school's all-time scoring leader Friday night in the No. 1 Thunderbolts' 60-4 win at Grand Island. Markowski scored 21 points, pushing her career total to 1,380.

The 2021 Nebraska signee passed Maddie Simon's record of 1,378. Simon also played at Nebraska.

Markowski, a 6-foot-3 post player, set the record despite missing her entire freshman season because of a foot injury. She's averaging 24.1 points and 12.4 rebounds as as senior.

Earlier in the week, Markowski was one of three girls players within the state to be named a nominee for the McDonald's High School All-American game. Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner, a Husker signee, and Omaha Burke's Aanaya Harris, an Xavier recruit, also were selected.

