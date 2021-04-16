 Skip to main content
After serving as LSW's 'defensive coordinator,' Barada gets chance to put own stamp on one of Class A's top programs
PREP GIRLS HOOPS

After serving as LSW's 'defensive coordinator,' Barada gets chance to put own stamp on one of Class A's top programs

2017 SPORTS YEAR END

Lincoln Southwest assistant coach Tim Barada hugs his daughter Alex Barada after the Silver Hawks won a state championship in 2017.

 Journal Star file photo

Tim Barada has had a front-row seat to Lincoln Southwest's most successful run in girls basketball.

Five straight Class A state tournament appearances and a school deep in athletic talent has the Silver Hawks among the top programs in Class A.

So when Barada was elevated from assistant to head girls basketball coach this week, his feelings were "ecstatic."

"I'm probably a little selfish, but I think our job was a top-five job in the state regardless of class to get," said Barada, who replaces the retiring Jeff Rump. "I'm very fortunate to have the opportunity to be in that position.

"It will be fun to be in charge of the program and see what I can do."

Barada will be running his own high school team for the first time in eight years. He was the head boys coach at Wilber-Clatonia for 17 years, but stepped down so he could watch his daughter Alex, and later Emerson, play basketball. Both played at Southwest.

"Spent three years being dad," he said.

Barada, who also works with the Nebraska Lasers, joined Southwest's coaching staff five seasons ago, serving as Rump's "defensive coordinator." Under Rump and Barada, the Silver Hawks were consistently one of the top defensive teams in the state.

Because it returns a lot of talent, Southwest figures to be among the top teams in Class A next year, so familiarity with Barada will be a benefit. The remainder of the Silver Hawks' coaching staff, which includes Tom Druse and Nicole Kubik, will remain in place.

"It makes it a very smooth transition," Barada said. "Our kids are going to know everybody involved. It's just going to be hearing stuff from the top coming from me instead of coming from Coach Rump, but I'm excited to put my own stamp on things, as well."

Barada's stamp will include getting players in the gym in the summer to work with some new offensive concepts. Over the long term, Barada said he wants to play a part and influence in getting the girls ready for what lies ahead in life.

"I want our kids to have a rewarding and enjoyable experience," he said. "I want them to look back at their high school basketball careers and go, 'Man, we won a lot of games because we were really competitive and just outworked people,' but I want them to transition that into real-life situations. I want them to be strong, independent girls and women, I want them to be great moms, I want them to be great wives, great employees.

"That's more about what we want to get done than really X's and O's and wins and losses because those things will take care of themselves."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

