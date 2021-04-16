After serving as LSW's 'defensive coordinator,' Barada gets chance to put own stamp on one of Class A's top programs

Because it returns a lot of talent, Southwest figures to be among the top teams in Class A next year, so familiarity with Barada will be a benefit. The remainder of the Silver Hawks' coaching staff, which includes Tom Druse and Nicole Kubik, will remain in place.

"It makes it a very smooth transition," Barada said. "Our kids are going to know everybody involved. It's just going to be hearing stuff from the top coming from me instead of coming from Coach Rump, but I'm excited to put my own stamp on things, as well."

Barada's stamp will include getting players in the gym in the summer to work with some new offensive concepts. Over the long term, Barada said he wants to play a part and influence in getting the girls ready for what lies ahead in life.

"I want our kids to have a rewarding and enjoyable experience," he said. "I want them to look back at their high school basketball careers and go, 'Man, we won a lot of games because we were really competitive and just outworked people,' but I want them to transition that into real-life situations. I want them to be strong, independent girls and women, I want them to be great moms, I want them to be great wives, great employees.

"That's more about what we want to get done than really X's and O's and wins and losses because those things will take care of themselves."

