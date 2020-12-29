After persevering through early off-court challenges, Lincoln Lutheran girls see something to build on

Like a lot of teams, the Lincoln Lutheran girls ran into some challenges well before the first basketball game of the season.
The Warriors hired a new head coach in Wade Coulter, but COVID-19 kept the team from having a normal summer camp and workout schedule. The chance to get a grasp of new concepts, new plays and a new defensive identity would have to wait until November.
But then Lancaster County paused sports for three weeks, essentially wiping out a preseason.
Considering the circumstances, a slow start out of the gate would not have sounded any alarms, and a built-in excuse was there for the taking.
The Warriors took a different approach, and following a 58-35 win against Class B Seward on Dec. 22, they got a chance to catch their breath and embrace a 4-1 start.
"If you would have told us three weeks ago that we'd be 4-1 as we're learning and going through this growing process together, nobody outside this room probably would have believed you," Coulter said, recalling his postgame message to his team that night. "To our kids' credit, they just made the most and maximized every second we had on and off the court to put themselves in position to be successful."
There remains a lot of room to grow. The Warriors, still a young team, have just hit the tip of the iceberg, Coulter said.
But all things considered — new coach, lost practices, late start, six freshmen or sophomores in the rotation, changing from a zone team to man-to-man — Coulter likes what he sees.
"The challenges were through the roof," he said. "And that was our message to our kids. You can't feel sorry for yourself (because) teams outside the county don't feel sorry for you as far as competitors go, because it's a competitive advantage for them that they have on you. We can either overcome it and just work as hard as we can in the film room and doing strength and conditioning and attempt to slowly but surely catch up, or you can kind of feel sorry for yourself saying we'll have an average season because we have a really good built-in excuse.
"The message all long was let's do what we can with film and strength and conditioning and we're not going to use this as an excuse."
Lutheran lost its season-opener by 20 points to city rival Lincoln Christian before bouncing back to win four straight. The Warriors have done so with balanced scoring and defense. They allowed 34, 29, 27 and 35 points in the wins, following a defensive mindset that Coulter brought with him from his days as an assistant coach at Columbus Scotus — increase your chances of winning by holding foes to 35 points or less. A 37-29 win against then-unbeaten Syracuse was a building-block "W."
"To have all those things going on and still not being far from a complete unit at this point, and to be 4-1 while you're learning, that's awesome," Coulter said. "Most people would have said if you're 2-3, that's a good start circumstantially."
Senior forward Addi Ernstmeyer, juniors Shanae Bergt and Katelynn Oxley and sophomore Abby Wachal, a Super-State volleyball player, have each stepped up at different times to lead the Warriors offensively. Junior guard Raegan Holle also gives the starting lineup a steady presence.
Lutheran will host Fairbury on Wednesday and Arlington on New Year's Day as part of the Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament. It will be another opportunity for the Warriors to build more momentum heading into a key January stretch while also still getting accustomed to a different coaching style.
Coulter said he wants his teams to emphasize defensive rebounding, defending the half court and taking great shots. There is a lot of room for improvement in all three areas, the first-year coach said.
Lutheran has had a lot of success on the volleyball court in recent years, winning a state title in 2019. Coulter wants the basketball program to follow a similar mindset in quite possibly the deepest basketball class in the state.
"I don't think it's a bad thing to talk and preach really high expectations, because if you don't set the bar really high ... if you set the bar really low, well, what's the point? Be a competitor," he said. "If we're not showing up to compete and give the best we got and attempt to win the game, then you're wasting your time, so the message all along is nobody goes undefeated but we need to put ourselves in position to be successful in February."
