After persevering through early off-court challenges, Lincoln Lutheran girls see something to build on

But all things considered — new coach, lost practices, late start, six freshmen or sophomores in the rotation, changing from a zone team to man-to-man — Coulter likes what he sees.

"The challenges were through the roof," he said. "And that was our message to our kids. You can't feel sorry for yourself (because) teams outside the county don't feel sorry for you as far as competitors go, because it's a competitive advantage for them that they have on you. We can either overcome it and just work as hard as we can in the film room and doing strength and conditioning and attempt to slowly but surely catch up, or you can kind of feel sorry for yourself saying we'll have an average season because we have a really good built-in excuse.

"The message all long was let's do what we can with film and strength and conditioning and we're not going to use this as an excuse."

Lutheran lost its season-opener by 20 points to city rival Lincoln Christian before bouncing back to win four straight. The Warriors have done so with balanced scoring and defense. They allowed 34, 29, 27 and 35 points in the wins, following a defensive mindset that Coulter brought with him from his days as an assistant coach at Columbus Scotus — increase your chances of winning by holding foes to 35 points or less. A 37-29 win against then-unbeaten Syracuse was a building-block "W."