McKenna Minter called Seton Hall women's basketball coach Anthony Bozzella at 4 p.m. Monday with the news.
Minter, one of the state's top seniors, was committing to the Pirates.
On Bozzella's end of the phone were a lot of these: "Yes!"
"He was really excited," Minter said.
Those moments are special for any high school athlete. It was a little extra special for Minter.
The Lincoln Northeast senior guard was receiving a lot of recruiting attention during her breakout freshman season, and many Power Five programs began paying attention. But an ACL injury during her sophomore year sidelined Minter throughout a key part of the recruiting process.
"When I got hurt, I fell off the radar, so a lot of people stopped showing interest," the 5-foot-9 Minter said. "It kind of put a stop to my recruiting process for a little bit."
Minter worked her way back into form as a junior, averaging nearly 17 points per game and earning third-team Super-State honors. Her ability to drive the bucket in traffic and finish strong was back, too.
A strong 2019 summer with All Nebraska Attack followed, and Minter began picking up more offers, including one from Seton Hall.
She visited the Big East school — located in South Orange, New Jersey — two weeks ago.
"The love that they showed for me as a basketball player and as a person in general, it was crazy," Minter said of her decision to pick Seton Hall. "There's a lot of love and they came to every one of my (club) games. They knew my game."
Minter said she was drawn to the Pirates' attack-first approach.
"They want to score and my gameplay matches the way that they run things over there. Their style of play was definitely a big factor."
Minter, who also had offers from Wichita State, Denver and Butler, called the recruiting process stressful, but fun.
"It was tough, I'm not going to lie," she said. "It was tough to go through this process and for an athlete it's a tough position to be in."
A strong junior season showed Minter that her ACL injury was behind her. Monday's phone call to Bozzella only solidified that.
"That injury, it's hard to bounce back, but it was unbelievable because I still had the opportunity to go play Division I basketball," Minter said. "It's a blessing. A loss for words, honestly."