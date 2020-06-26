After longer wait, girls basketball prospects look to make most of shortened recruiting window

In the coming weeks, many of Nebraska's club basketball teams will be taking the court together for games for the first time this year.
And, yes, it will look different.
The biggest change will be the scenery behind the courts.
AAU tournaments typically attract hundreds and hundreds of college coaches. It's the best chance for a player to get noticed.
But due to NCAA recruiting restrictions handed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Division I and II college basketball coaches will not be attending any tournaments. Instead, they'll be watching live streams or receiving highlight packages from players and coaches. It will leave a bit of emptiness at gyms across the country.
"It will definitely be a different vibe," said Brittany Wilson, who helps run Team Factory in Omaha. "It might be a positive thing. Sometimes people are watching (the players), it's a different type of pressure, so maybe it will relax them a little bit."
The pandemic has created a lot of questions and anxiousness for uncommitted recruits. So Wilson is among the club directors and coaches working to stress any and all positives during a shortened AAU season, which was supposed to start in the spring.
Recruits are about to get a chance to show colleges what they have.
Nebraska Lasers, based in Lincoln, and All Nebraska Attack, based in Omaha, are among girls programs sending teams to tournaments this weekend. The Lasers' teams are playing a couple of games in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and ANA will have its high school teams competing in a 70-team tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The players are chomping at the bit, says Andy Markowski with the Lasers program.
"All of them want to improve and have that lead to a better high school season, and the recruiting goes hand and hand with that," Markowski said. "These are highly motivated kids that are passionate about basketball, that want to get a scholarship or increase the schools that they're talking to to have more choices."
For the uncommitted 2021 recruits, July will be more critical than ever. It's their final chance to garner college interest before high school starts in the fall. Without a spring evaluation season, the window has shrunk.
Zach Isherwood, who runs All Nebraska Attack, said his top girls team has five 2021 recruits, and only one (Allison Weidner, Nebraska) is committed. The other four are hoping to receive more interest before making decisions.
"Those kids would have least some DII offers right now," Isherwood said. "There's been a lot of kids in the Midwest and the country taking offers earlier than normal, so there seems like there's even less scholarships currently available than there would be at this point in the summer.
"They know they got to perform and they know that there's still going to be a lot of coaches watching."
Uncommitted Nebraska players also faced another hurdle. Because surrounding states relaxed restrictions on competitive basketball in late May and early June, players from Iowa and Kansas got a head start in garnering interest and locking up scholarships. Nebraska gyms are restricted from having competitive games/practices until July 1 (Wednesday).
So Nebraska club directors and coaches have been working extra hours in making sure they put players in the best position to be spotted by colleges, while also communicating with parents during a pandemic.
Markowski and Isherwood each said they had to redo their summer schedules after many tournaments, including Adidas and Under Armour, were canceled.
The Lasers, for example, looked for tournaments that they didn't have to fly to. They'll also scrimmage against Team Factory, and Omaha Crusaders and Cornhusker Shooting Stars, two more club programs that will start their tournament seasons in July.
"In the end I think all of us kind of settled on what fit our programs," Markowski said. "I kind of surveyed the parents. Certainly proximity to Lincoln was important to them, so going over to Des Moines twice, Cedar Falls, Wichita, we're hoping to stay as safe as possible."
Wilson said Team Factory didn't have to alter its July schedule much. The program's 21s and 22s took part in a individual showcase in Iowa two weeks ago and will play at tournaments in Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Kansas City and Omaha.
Wilson also has set up a live stream of Team Factory's practices and coaches have been watching those.
Different times, indeed.
But soon those live-stream practices will be replaced with actual games. For the 2021 Lasers, that means a chance to compete with teammates they've been playing with for six, seven or eight years.
"Take the recruiting side out of it and most of these kids, this is a really, really big part of their lives," Wilson said. "I think they're just excited to get back out there. Our teams have a really good family vibe to them and love playing together, so the biggest thing is they just want to get back out there and do what they love.
"They play basketball everyday. They're ball players."
Coaches have noticed that excitement in practices. Isherwood said his program has had 90% attendance at practices, up from the typical 75-80%.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com.
