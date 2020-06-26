After longer wait, girls basketball prospects look to make most of shortened recruiting window

Nebraska Lasers, based in Lincoln, and All Nebraska Attack, based in Omaha, are among girls programs sending teams to tournaments this weekend. The Lasers' teams are playing a couple of games in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and ANA will have its high school teams competing in a 70-team tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The players are chomping at the bit, says Andy Markowski with the Lasers program.

"All of them want to improve and have that lead to a better high school season, and the recruiting goes hand and hand with that," Markowski said. "These are highly motivated kids that are passionate about basketball, that want to get a scholarship or increase the schools that they're talking to to have more choices."

For the uncommitted 2021 recruits, July will be more critical than ever. It's their final chance to garner college interest before high school starts in the fall. Without a spring evaluation season, the window has shrunk.

Zach Isherwood, who runs All Nebraska Attack, said his top girls team has five 2021 recruits, and only one (Allison Weidner, Nebraska) is committed. The other four are hoping to receive more interest before making decisions.