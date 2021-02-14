After long and rare layoff, Beatrice girls have an appetite for some basketball games

But make no mistake, they're hungry for some games.

"You can tell, there's certain points in practice where the girls are like, 'Alright, let's get playing some games here,'" Weeks said. "We've really tried to do a lot of competitions and keep scores in all of our drills. One night we ended with a kind of scrimmage (and) had some refs for it. Just try to make it gamelike as much as possible."

The last time it played, Beatrice had then-No. 1 Norris on the ropes late in the fourth quarter before the Titans rallied for a 37-33 win. The loss dropped Beatrice to 13-3.

The Lady Orange have enjoyed another successful season despite having to replace three starters from last year's state runner-up team. Senior Mak Hatcliff is having one of the better seasons among Class B players, averaging 16.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 steals per contest. Senior Nevaeh Martinez also has stepped up as one of the top post players in the class.

And like it has in recent seasons, Beatrice continues to win games with defense, using its athleticism and speed to clamp down.