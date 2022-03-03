After getting a small taste of state last year, Elmwood-Murdock girls have an appetite for more

Before last March, Lexi Bacon and her Elmwood-Murdock teammates had never experienced a state tournament in volleyball or basketball.

Heck, they never even got a chance to cheer the Lady Knights in such a setting as junior high students.

Elmwood-Murdock last made state in volleyball in 2014 and girls basketball in 2010.

So when the Knights made a surprise run to the state basketball tournament last year, they not only embraced a new experience, they wanted more.

"Once you get a taste of it …" Elmwood-Murdock coach Paul Dwyer said.

A taste of March hoops sparked the Knights to a state semifinals appearance in volleyball last November, and after a dominant winter run, they're at state again in basketball.

A year after finishing 12-12 and earning the eight seed for state, Elmwood-Murdock is 23-3 and the top seed for next week's Class D-1 tournament in Lincoln. Hartington Cedar Catholic awaits in the first round.

The Knights' state run lasted just 32 minutes last year. A loss to Pleasanton kept it short. But that was enough of an experience to open some eyes on the team.

"I think that one state appearance pushed us even more," said Bacon, the team's leading scorer at 11.1 points per contest. "We wanted to work harder over the summer, we put in a lot more hours to make that more than just one state appearance."

State for the Knights last year was a surprise. This year, it was an expectation.

Elmwood-Murdock is one of the favorites to win it all. Led by Bacon, the Knights have strong guard play and they can shoot. They can go inside to 6-foot-5 Brenna Schmidt, a Kansas State volleyball recruit who shows up at the top of most scouting reports. The defense has improved, too, allowing Dwyer to mix up the pressures.

Senior Bailey Frahm (6.3 points per game) and sophomores Tatum Backemeyer (8.6) and Laney Frahm (4.9) help lead a balanced attack. Schmidt did not play basketball last year, so her return has been big.

The on-court results are impressive. So, too, are the Knights' intentions off it.

They began attending more AAU tournaments and camps — volleyball and basketball — to improve their skills, build chemistry and boost confidence.

"Just going into those AAU tournaments, because a lot of those teams are put together to win tournaments over the summer, and we were kind of a high school team coming out of nowhere," Bacon said. "Our schedule has been super tough this year, so I think that has helped a lot."

After seeing the Knights compete well against teams from bigger classes in summer leagues and camps, Dwyer thought he had a team capable of a big season.

"They're about the hardest-working group of girls that I've ever coached," Dwyer said.

"It's nice when your best players are your hardest workers and I've been lucky enough this year to have that. You just can't say enough about their leadership and what they're willing to do and sacrifice for this team."

After getting that taste of state last year, the Knights came up with a theme for this season: Never settle.

Don't settle for one state tournament appearance, Dwyer told them. Always improve.

It's a motto that has resonated with a group of girls realizing their talents and putting in the work to position themselves for a run at the school's first state title in girls basketball.

"I think this year our team has really grown together, so I think our mentality is to stay as a team and work for what we've been working for all year," Bacon said. "We play really well together as a team, and I think that's something that we can take advantage of."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.