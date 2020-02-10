After finding the cure to a mid-season slump, Northeast girls aim for a strong finish

A six-game losing streak in the middle of winter could have dampened their spirits. It could have sent their season into the wrong direction for good.
Instead, the Lincoln Northeast girls found a way to battle though it.
The cure to a slump didn't require a deep dive into Xs and Os or drastic lineup changes. Simply put, the Rockets increased their shooting reps.
"I think we had some players that weren't shooting the ball very well in that six-game losing streak," first-year Northeast head coach Charity Iromuanya said. "They've put in a lot of time and effort, just getting up extra shots, whether it's in practice or out of practice, just to get out of those shooting slumps."
The six-game slide is now a distant memory and the Rockets have shot their way back into the top 10 in Class A. No. 9 Northeast (11-8) has won six consecutive games, and the Rockets are coming off one of their biggest wins of the season — 48-36 over then-No. 8 Millard North.
Of the six straight losses, five of those defeats came to rated teams — No. 2 Lincoln Pius X, No. 3 Lincoln East twice, No. 6 Lincoln Southwest and No. 7 Fremont. With Millard North coming to town, the Rockets saw a great opportunity, Iromuanya said.
"I think that was a game that we knew we needed to win and wanted to win," she said. "We really wanted to get back to competing well against ranked teams."
Northeast, which has two wins against Lincoln High, dropped to 5-8 after a 13-point loss at Southwest on Jan. 25. Some tweaks were made.
Iromuanya said the coaching staff tried to change some things to allow some players to play with a little more freedom on the offensive side, which has led to some big games from McKenna Minter. More importantly, the coaches wanted the players to stay positive.
"Any time you lose six in a row, there's going to be a hit to your confidence," Iromuanya said. "But I think between the coaches and as a team, we believe in each other.
"We just wanted to keep feeding them positivity to help them get out of that slump or get out of their feelings."
Leading the charge is Minter. The Seton Hall recruit is averaging nearly 28 points per game during the Rockets' six-game winning streak. On Friday, Minter pieced together her best game as a Rocket, scoring a school-record 40 points in a 52-50 win against Lincoln North Star.
Meanwhile, the players around Minter continue to build experience and confidence. Most of them saw very few varsity minutes or didn't play varsity at all last year. Junior A'Iyana Jones gives the Rockets' a lockdown presence on defense, seniors Bri Minter, Keionne Rhodes and Emily Uphoff have adjusted to bigger roles and sophomore Nyathak Gatluak has grown with each game.
The Rockets have some tough games remaining starting with Thursday's game at ratings contender Omaha Marian. The key for all Class A teams is to be at their best in two weeks when districts start.
Iromuanya said the Rockets will continue to build confidence, tweak things and adjust based on film. But most of all, they'll do what got them back to winning.
"Just continuing to get lots of shots up and opportunities for them to continue to shoot the ball," the coach said.
Briefly
* Minter wasn't the only player to set a school record over the weekend. Crete's Morgan Maly scored a single-game, school-record 38 points against Blair on Saturday, and Papillion-La Vista's South's Emily Richards dropped a school-record 34 points against Kearney.
Allison Weidner, a Nebraska recruit, became Humphrey St. Francis' all-time leading scorer, and she's only a junior.
* Maly's record performance was part of a big day for Crete, which delivered career win No. 600 for John Larsen. Lincoln Christian's Nick Orduna also hit a milestone Saturday, reaching career win No. 300.
