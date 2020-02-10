After finding the cure to a mid-season slump, Northeast girls aim for a strong finish

A six-game losing streak in the middle of winter could have dampened their spirits. It could have sent their season into the wrong direction for good.

Instead, the Lincoln Northeast girls found a way to battle though it.

The cure to a slump didn't require a deep dive into Xs and Os or drastic lineup changes. Simply put, the Rockets increased their shooting reps.

"I think we had some players that weren't shooting the ball very well in that six-game losing streak," first-year Northeast head coach Charity Iromuanya said. "They've put in a lot of time and effort, just getting up extra shots, whether it's in practice or out of practice, just to get out of those shooting slumps."

The six-game slide is now a distant memory and the Rockets have shot their way back into the top 10 in Class A. No. 9 Northeast (11-8) has won six consecutive games, and the Rockets are coming off one of their biggest wins of the season — 48-36 over then-No. 8 Millard North.

Of the six straight losses, five of those defeats came to rated teams — No. 2 Lincoln Pius X, No. 3 Lincoln East twice, No. 6 Lincoln Southwest and No. 7 Fremont. With Millard North coming to town, the Rockets saw a great opportunity, Iromuanya said.