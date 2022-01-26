After finding her fit with Links, J'unti Franklin is elevating again. 'I just had to get out of my shell'

J'unti Franklin will probably be the first to tell you, she's no chatter box, nor is she big on leading any group discussions.
That was especially true a year ago when Franklin was still adjusting to new surroundings — new city, new school and a new team.
"She doesn't say much," her coach Dominique Kelley says. "We just kind of call her the silent assassin."
Quiet by nature, Franklin likes to let her play on the basketball court do the talking, and her game is speaking loudly during this her senior season at Lincoln High.
Heading into last weekend, the 5-foot-7 combo guard was averaging team bests in points (14.0) and rebounds (6.0) while leading the Links in three-pointers made and free-throw shooting. She can shoot it from the outside, but teams also have to respect her ability to drive downhill and score from mid-range or at the rim. Her defense has picked up, too.
The combination of Franklin, Bri Robinson, Dyvine Harris and Kiana Wiley gives Lincoln High one of the more talented guard groupings in the state, and it's led to a great 13-game start. The Links are 11-2, ranked No. 4 in Class A and off to their best start in at least 21 years.
"We put in a lot of work as individuals and also as a team, and we're feeling really, really good about everything," Franklin said.
Franklin is meshing well with her teammates and her athleticism and skill set are great fits for what Kelley wants out of her team, especially on defense.
It took some time for Franklin to find her fit with the Links.
Her family moved to Lincoln from Louisiana before the 2020-21 school year, and prior to that, Franklin was averaging more than 20 points a game playing at Natchitoches Central High School, a Class A-level program.
Franklin, however, encountered quite a learning curve during her first year at Lincoln High. Though she was starting and a key asset (she was third on the team in scoring at 9.5 points per contest), Franklin's contributions were not matching her expectations or her marks from the previous two seasons in Louisiana.
"When I moved to Nebraska everything just fell off for me and I felt like I was going down the wrong path, but I just had to get myself together," said Franklin, who relied on the support of her parents to keep her head up. "I prayed about it and now I'm just getting back to where I used to be, and even better."
Franklin said she was too much in her own head. Negative plays would put her and keep her in a funk.
Part of it is the ebbs and flows of playing sports. Part of it, too, was adjusting to new settings.
"You've been in a system for two years prior and then you come into this system, so there's all these different things you're trying to learn in the middle of a pandemic," Kelley said. "And you don't really have any friends at the school and you don't really know anybody in the city, so I think it was her trying to adjust and getting acclimated with all those different things.
"I like how hard she works every single day and she's not a kid that says very much, she just does it."
Franklin started to find her footing in a Links uniform at the end of last season and it carried into the offseason. No matter how cold or how hot it was outside, she was out dribbling a basketball or jump-roping. She became quite the regular at the YMCA where she'd get up a bunch of shots.
Franklin also knew she had to become more vocal and more involved with her teammates.
"That was the toughest part," she said. "Me being from a small city I didn't really have to talk to anybody like that, but to meet new people and to be on a new team it was kind of hard for me.
"I just had to get out of my shell, so that was a big part of it."
Franklin was very much out of her shell a couple weekends ago when she dropped 25 points in a signature win against Lincoln Pius X, and followed with a 22-point performance the next day against top-rated Millard South. Franklin hit two fourth-quarter threes to help the Links rally before falling to the Patriots.
The results of that weekend spoke volumes of the Links, who aim for the program's second state tournament appearance since 2004.
"We want to make a name for ourselves," Franklin said. "We want to be able to hear people say the Links won the state championship. We just want to hear positivity.
"A lot of people know what we can do and we know what are capable of doing, and I just want to continue to build with them the relationship that we have and also do it on the court."
