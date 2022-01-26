After finding her fit with Links, J'unti Franklin is elevating again. 'I just had to get out of my shell'

"You've been in a system for two years prior and then you come into this system, so there's all these different things you're trying to learn in the middle of a pandemic," Kelley said. "And you don't really have any friends at the school and you don't really know anybody in the city, so I think it was her trying to adjust and getting acclimated with all those different things.

"I like how hard she works every single day and she's not a kid that says very much, she just does it."

Franklin started to find her footing in a Links uniform at the end of last season and it carried into the offseason. No matter how cold or how hot it was outside, she was out dribbling a basketball or jump-roping. She became quite the regular at the YMCA where she'd get up a bunch of shots.

Franklin also knew she had to become more vocal and more involved with her teammates.

"That was the toughest part," she said. "Me being from a small city I didn't really have to talk to anybody like that, but to meet new people and to be on a new team it was kind of hard for me.

"I just had to get out of my shell, so that was a big part of it."