After fending off upset-minded East, top-ranked Pius X turns attention to much different challenge

But Markowski heated up in the second half, Jillian Aschoff had a key steal and layup, and Pius X was able to swing the ball around for open shots as East used weak-side defensive help to collapse down on Markowski.

Seeking the perfect plan to slow down Pius X, Lincoln East, a team that likes to push the tempo, slowed down the game in the second quarter, limiting possessions.

“We tried some things that we typically don’t do,” East coach Dennis Prichard said. “We don’t like to run clock and cut down possessions. Usually we’re trying to get turnovers so we have more possessions than the other team. We tried to do some new things. I’m happy the girls were able to execute a plan.”

East even turned to the help of freshmen Kaylee Denker (6-foot) and Keatyn Musiel (5-10) off the bench to try to slow down the 6-3 Markowski.

“Just to give us a little more length to try to get some hands in her face,” Prichard said. “Obviously she made some adjustments and came alive in the second half a little bit better.”

Aschoff and senior Miriam Miller hit threes in the third quarter to help put Pius X on track to 16-0. Aschoff and junior Charlee Hagedorn each had 11 points.