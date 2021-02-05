After fending off upset-minded East, top-ranked Pius X turns attention to much different challenge

There was already one upset here Thursday night between the two schools.
The Lincoln Pius X girls made sure the Spartan spree was a one-night show.
Husker recruit Alexis Markowski scored 19 points and the top-ranked Thunderbolts overcame a halftime deficit to beat No. 7 Lincoln East 46-38 on Friday at East High School, a night after East knocked off No. 5 Pius X in boys basketball.
The East girls had their minds set on the biggest upset of the season in Class A. They jumped to a seven-point advantage in the second quarter and led by three at halftime.
But the Thunderbolts opened the second half on a 14-4 run, and they tightened their perimeter defense after East made five first-half threes, holding the Spartans to 11 second-half points.
Lincoln East (8-5) was the first team to play Pius X to within 16 points since the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final Jan. 2.
“One thing I was really proud of with our kids is our kids never panicked,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. “They needed a game like this where they were tested. It’s been over a month since we were really challenged, so this will benefit us going down the road.”
Behind the shooting of seniors Haley Peterson and Olivia Kugler, the Spartans took a 22-15 lead in the second quarter. Peterson, who had 17 points, hit five threes, including four in the first half.
But Markowski heated up in the second half, Jillian Aschoff had a key steal and layup, and Pius X was able to swing the ball around for open shots as East used weak-side defensive help to collapse down on Markowski.
Seeking the perfect plan to slow down Pius X, Lincoln East, a team that likes to push the tempo, slowed down the game in the second quarter, limiting possessions.
“We tried some things that we typically don’t do,” East coach Dennis Prichard said. “We don’t like to run clock and cut down possessions. Usually we’re trying to get turnovers so we have more possessions than the other team. We tried to do some new things. I’m happy the girls were able to execute a plan.”
East even turned to the help of freshmen Kaylee Denker (6-foot) and Keatyn Musiel (5-10) off the bench to try to slow down the 6-3 Markowski.
“Just to give us a little more length to try to get some hands in her face,” Prichard said. “Obviously she made some adjustments and came alive in the second half a little bit better.”
Aschoff and senior Miriam Miller hit threes in the third quarter to help put Pius X on track to 16-0. Aschoff and junior Charlee Hagedorn each had 11 points.
Pius X’s challenging week continues with a game at St. Thomas Aquinas (Kansas) on Saturday night, weather permitting.
St. Thomas Aquinas is a powerhouse program and ranked No. 2 in Kansas’ Class 4A. The team features a lot of size, including 6-4 Beatrice Culliton, who has multiple Division I offers, including from Duke, Northwestern and Oklahoma.
“They’re maybe the best defensive team I’ve seen in the last two, three years, so it will be a good test for us,” Psota said. “Hopefully the weather cooperates.”
