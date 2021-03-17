After elevating Southwest into one of the state's top programs, Jeff Rump says timing is right to retire

"It was unbelievable because it was something nobody was expecting," said Rump, who teaches language arts and science at Scott Middle School. "We had to play the No. 1 seed in the second round, (Lincoln) Northeast, who had beaten us badly twice, and I think we were probably the only ones that thought we had a chance in that game."

Southwest reached the state semifinals in 2018 and the state final in 2019. It was validation for the players that they were doing the right thing, Rump said.

A 2020 state appearance was just as impressive considering Southwest had to replace four starters, including standouts Hannah Kelle and Jaden Ferguson. This year's team won 16 straight games and finished 19-3, losing to Omaha Central in the first round at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and finishing fifth in the ratings.

When Rump, who finished 123-57 at LSW, took over as head coach, the plan was to instill into players a no-fear-of-failure mentality. "The next part was how can we make this an experience where we're focused more on the process than the outcome?" Rump said.

Rump said his wife also is retiring this year, so the timing worked out well. He also wanted to leave Southwest in a good spot.