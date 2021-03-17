After elevating Southwest into one of the state's top programs, Jeff Rump says timing is right to retire

For Jeff Rump, a lot of the enjoyment came in putting together game plans with his assistant coaches, scouting opponents, teaching basketball after school and the community work off the court — the behind-the-scenes stuff.
The games were just icing on the cake.
Rump will soon be enjoying Lincoln Southwest girls basketball games as a fan. He said Wednesday that he is retiring from coaching and teaching at the end of the school year.
He steps down after seven seasons, which included the program's first and only Class A state championship run in 2017.
"First of all, the kids, that part is what you'll miss the most," Rump said. "I don't think that I'll miss the game as much, because to me the games are for the players. It's the work we do during the week getting them prepared that determines how they do.
"For those gamedays, I like watching them go out and perform."
Southwest became one of the more consistent programs in Class A during Rump's tenure.
The Silver Hawks made four trips to state before Rump took over as head coach, and then he guided the program to five straight Class A state tournament appearances.
The run was highlighted by the 2017 state championship.
"It was unbelievable because it was something nobody was expecting," said Rump, who teaches language arts and science at Scott Middle School. "We had to play the No. 1 seed in the second round, (Lincoln) Northeast, who had beaten us badly twice, and I think we were probably the only ones that thought we had a chance in that game."
Southwest reached the state semifinals in 2018 and the state final in 2019. It was validation for the players that they were doing the right thing, Rump said.
A 2020 state appearance was just as impressive considering Southwest had to replace four starters, including standouts Hannah Kelle and Jaden Ferguson. This year's team won 16 straight games and finished 19-3, losing to Omaha Central in the first round at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and finishing fifth in the ratings.
When Rump, who finished 123-57 at LSW, took over as head coach, the plan was to instill into players a no-fear-of-failure mentality. "The next part was how can we make this an experience where we're focused more on the process than the outcome?" Rump said.
Rump said his wife also is retiring this year, so the timing worked out well. He also wanted to leave Southwest in a good spot.
"I never wanted to be one of those guys that milked it until it was bad and then step down," he said. "I know there's another school going to be opening up (in Lincoln) a year after next, or two, that they're going to be looking for coaches, and I want Southwest to have a chance to get the best coach that they can get."